They Call Him OG Advance Booking Collection: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Beats Coolie To Create Major Record In India

They Call Him OG Advance Booking (India): Pawan Kalyan's fans worldwide are buzzing with excitement as he is coming with the much talked about They Call Him OG, also known simply as "OG." This action-packed crime drama, crafted by Sujeeth, is among the most eagerly awaited films of the year. It marks Emraan Hashmi's debut in Telugu cinema and boasts a stellar cast including Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Sriya Reddy, and Subhalekha Sudhakar. The film's narrative revolves around Ojas Gambheera, a gangster portrayed by Pawan Kalyan, who after a decade-long absence from Mumbai, Ojas returns with a plan to confront another crime boss, Omi Bhau, played by Emraan Hashmi.

To note, They Call Him OG is the first collaboration between Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi. The prospect of their on-screen clash has generated immense anticipation among fans. The buzz surrounding They Call Him OG is undeniable. The film has already garnered an overwhelming response in advance bookings. Fans are eagerly looking forward to witnessing the dynamic between Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi on screen. In fact, They Call Him OG has managed to set the box office on fire before its grand release on September 25.

They Call Him OG Advance Booking (India)

According to a report published in Sacnilk, They Call Him OG has made a collection of Rs 60cr from advance booking in India ahead of its release.

They Call Him OG Records Highest Advance Booking Collection Of 2025

If the reports are to be believed, They Call Him OG has managed to beat Rajinikanth's Coolie and created a massive record of the highest advance booking collection of the year in India. For the uninitiated, Coolie had made an advance booking collection of Rs 37.2cr.

To note, as They Call Him OG marks Pawan Kalyan's first collaboration with Emraan Hashmir, the Hari Hara Veera Mallu star has been all praises for Tiger 3 actor and called him a brilliant performer. During an event he stated that They Call Him OG 'the ultimate chance to collaborate with Emraan'.