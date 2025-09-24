They Call Him OG Advance Booking Day 1: Pawan Kalyan's Film Beats Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 In Andhra & Nizam

They Call Him OG Advance Booking Day 1: Pawan Kalyan fans have all the reasons to be on cloud nine. After all, the renowned actor turned politician is coming with the much talked about release They Call Him OG (OG). The movie happens to be a crime action drama and marks Pawan Kalyan's second release of the year after Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Directed and written by Sujeeth, They Call Him OG has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year not just because of Pawan Kalyan, but also because it marks the grand Telugu debut of Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi.

Apart from Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi, The Call Him OG also features Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy and Prakash Raj in key roles. To note, in They Call Him OG, Pawan Kalyan takes on the role of Ojas Gambheera who was once a big shot and is back in Mumbai after ten years. Interestingly, Ojas has returned with a mission to take down another crime lord, Omi Bhau, portrayed by Emraan Hashmi. From the teaser to trailer, everything about They Call Him OG has managed to create a buzz in the town and has received a phenomenal response in terms of advance bookings

They Call Him OG Advance Bookings Day 1 (Andhra & Nizam)

According to a report published in Telugu Asianet, They Call Him OG has recorded an advance booking collection of Rs 14cr in Nizam and Rs 5cr in Andhra.

They Call Him OG Beats Pushpa 2 Advance Booking Collection

Interestingly, Pawan Kalyan starrer has managed to beat the advance booking collection of Ally Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule in Andhra and Nizam. For the uninitiated, Pushpa 2 The Rule had recorded Rs 11cr in Nizam and Rs 4.36cr in Andhra.

To note, as They Call Him OG marks Pawan Kalyan's first collaboration with Emraan Hashmir, the Hari Hara Veera Mallu star has been all praises for Tiger 3 actor and called him a brilliant performer. During an event he stated that They Call Him OG 'the ultimate chance to collaborate with Emraan'.