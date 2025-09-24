They Call Him OG Advance Booking Last Update (Worldwide): Is 100Cr Mark Milestone Possible Before Release?

OG Advance Booking Last Update: They Call Him OG is about to create a record-breaking collection at the box office on its opening day. The movie is scheduled to release worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. It is widely speculated to become Pawan Kalyan's highest opening day grosser to date. With sky-high anticipation and massive buzz across regions, advance bookings for OG are seeing an extraordinary response. From single screens to multiplexes, tickets are selling out fast, indicating a thunderous start. As the release date inches closer, let's take a look at the latest update on OG's advance booking numbers.

They Call Him OG Advance Booking Last Update (Worldwide)

As per Sacnilk's report, They Call Him OG has so far (as of 10 pm) earned 90+ crore at the advance booking. The movie is expected to make 100 crore in advance bookings by the end of the day. The movie has crossed 31 crore overseas pre-sales and 60 crore pre-sales in India.

They Call Him OG Day 1 Box Office Collection (Prediction)

As per the reports, They Call Him OG will undoubtedly be crossing 100 crore at the worldwide box office on Day 1. However, as per HT's report, They Call Him OG is expected to earn around Rs. 150 crore on the opening day. Let us further wait for the release date to come and the final report to arrive.

They Call Him OG Budget

They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi, is one of the most anticipated Telugu action films of the year. Backed by massive scale and star power, the film has reportedly been made on a whopping budget of Rs. 250 crore, making it one of the most expensive projects in Pawan Kalyan's career. According to Filmibeat, a significant portion of the budget was allocated to high-end action sequences, top-tier production design, and star salaries. With such a grand investment, expectations are sky-high, and the film is already generating strong buzz even before its theatrical release.