They Call Him OG Advance Booking Day 1 (USA): Pawan’s Film Mints 5 Times More Than Hari Hara Veera Mallu

They Call Him OG Advance Booking Collection Day 1 (USA): Pawan Kalyan's global fan base is thrilled as he returns to the limelight with the film They Call Him OG, also known as OG. This action-packed crime movie, penned and helmed by Sujeeth, has become one of the year's most anticipated releases. Notably, it introduces Emraan Hashmi to Telugu cinema for the first time. The film also features a talented ensemble cast including Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Sriya Reddy, and Subhalekha Sudhakar.

The storyline of They Call Him OG centres on a gangster named Ojas Gambheera, played by Pawan Kalyan. After spending ten years away from Mumbai, he returns with a mission to take down another crime lord, Omi Bhau, portrayed by Emraan Hashmi. This film marks the inaugural collaboration between Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi. Fans are eagerly awaiting their on-screen confrontation, which has stirred significant excitement among audiences. The anticipation surrounding They Call Him OG is palpable and it has received a thunderous response in advance booking especially in USA.

They Call Him OG Advance Booking Collection USA

According to a tweet shared by Venky Box Office, They Call Him OG has raked in $2,503,200 with the sale of 88253 tickets in USA. To note, the movie has minted $2.57M (90565 Tickets) in North America.

They Call Him OG Beats Hari Hara Veera Mallu Advance Booking

Interestingly, with a phenomenal response with advance booking, They Call Him OG has managed to beat Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu with a huge gap and minted almost 5 times more than the latter. To note, Hari Hara Veera MAllu (HHVM) had made $503,474 with the sale of 18259 tickets in USA. In fact, the movie had minted $565K in North America.

Meanwhile, talking about OG, Emraan Hashmi, in a report published in Filmfare, stated, "I was thrilled when I was approached for this film as it would mark my foray into Telugu cinema. What better way to do that than locking horns with superstar Pawan Kalyan on celluloid? Working with director Sujeeth and Pawan Kalyan was a fantastic experience. Right from my look, to my lines, to my characterisation - I loved everything about it and I was excited to be a part of this film".