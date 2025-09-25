They Call Him OG Audience Review: Netizens Disappointed With Pawan Kalyan’s Film; Here’s What They Didn’t Like

They Call Him OG Audience Review: Pawan Kalyan enthusiasts are thrilled as the actor-politician is set to release his much-anticipated film, They Call Him OG aka OG. This crime action drama is Pawan Kalyan's second film this year, following Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Directed and penned by Sujeeth, the movie is eagerly awaited not only for Pawan Kalyan but also for marking Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi's grand Telugu debut. In addition to Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi, They Call Him OG boasts a talented cast including Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj.

The storyline of They Call Him OG revolves around Ojas Gambheera, played by Pawan Kalyan. Once a prominent figure, Ojas returns to Mumbai after a decade with a mission to confront another crime lord, Omi Bhau, portrayed by Emraan Hashmi. The film's teaser and trailer have already generated significant excitement. And now that They Call Him OG has finally hit the screens, the social media is abuzz with tweets about this Pawan Kalyan starrer. But looks like the audience isn't much pleased with the movie. Here's what the audience didn't like in this Pawan Kalyan starrer

They Call Him OG Audience Review

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, a user wrote, "#TheyCallHimOG first 20 mins theatre was in peak adhirindhi mode later went into silent mode for next 40 mins with decent interval block twist. @MusicThaman BGM is non sync at many places. #TheyCallHimOG 2nd half is mixed with outdated screenplay and

@Sujeethsign garu used tired & tested routine hero villain formula with poor illogical twist and made a complete borefest garbage film. #OG my rating ⅕". Another user was disappointed by the average story, poor VFX and called They Call Him OG a disaster. The user tweeted, "#OG has got nothing new to offer & completely fails to ignite any excitement. The whole movie is a mixture of many outdated gangster movies. VFX is much worse than what we saw in HHVM. Everything looked artificial. While @emraanhashmi was mesmerizing, @PawanKalyan's lazy acting, poor screen presence diminished the scenes. #TheyCallHimOG is a DISASTER of epic proportions. It tests your patience. My rating for the film: ⅕"

However, some people were also in awe of the climax scene of They Call Him OG and called it a treat for the fans, while some lauded the action sequences in the film.

Meanwhile, as They Call Him OG has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year and is expected to have a grand start at the box office. In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat, film business expert Rohit Jaiswal stated that the movie is expected to make a collection of over Rs 60cr (including paid reviews) on the opening day.