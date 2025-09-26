They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 1: Pawan’s Film Beats Prabhas’ Popular Films; Creates 3 Records

They Call Him OG Box Office Records Day 1: Pawan Kalyan's latest film They Call Him OG has finally arrived in cinemas and we can't keep calm about it. This release has been eagerly awaited by fans and marks Kalyan's second film this year, following Hari Hara Veera Mallu which witnessed a decent response. The movie is particularly notable for marking Emraan Hashmi's debut in Telugu cinema, where he stars alongside superstar Pawan Kalyan. Their first collaboration and onscreen face off has been the biggest highlight of They Call Him OG aka OG.

They Call Him OG features an impressive ensemble cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Sriya Reddy, and Subhalekha Sudhakar. The narrative revolves around Ojas Gambheera, a gangster played by Pawan Kalyan. After a decade away from Mumbai, he returns with the aim of overthrowing another crime boss, Omi Bhau, portrayed by Emraan Hashmi. Interestingly, They Call Him OG opened to mixed reviews from the audience and witnessed a grand start at the box office in India

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 1

According to a report published in Sacnilk, They Call Him OG made a collection of Rs 21cr from paid previews followed by a collection of Rs 63.7cr on the day of release. As a result, the opening day collection of They Call Him OG turned out to be Rs 84.7cr.

They Call Him OG Opening Day Box Office Records

To note, They Call Him OG has managed to create three box office records on its opening day

They Call Him OG Becomes 7 Highest Opener Of Indian Cinema

They Call Him OG has managed to beat the opening day collection of Prabhas' Adipurush (Rs 89cr) and Saaho (Rs 88cr). As a result, They Call Him OG emerged as the seventh highest opener of the Indian cinema.

They Call Him OG Becomes Pawan Kalyan's Highest Opener

Interestingly, They Call Him OG has managed to beat the opening day collection of Hari Hara Veera Mallu (Rs 47.5cr) and emerged as Pawan Kalyan's highest opener ever.

They Call Him OG Records Highest Opening For A Telugu Film In 2025

They Call Him OG has managed to beat the opening day collection of Ram Charan's Game Changer and recorded the highest opening for a Telugu Film In 2025.

Meanwhile, talking about OG, Emraan Hashmi, in a report published in Filmfare, stated, "I was thrilled when I was approached for this film as it would mark my foray into Telugu cinema. What better way to do that than locking horns with superstar Pawan Kalyan on celluloid? Working with director Sujeeth and Pawan Kalyan was a fantastic experience. Right from my look, to my lines, to my characterisation - I loved everything about it and I was excited to be a part of this film".