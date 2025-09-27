They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 2: Pawan’s Film Crosses 100cr Despite 69% Dip; Creates THIS Record



They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 2: Pawan Kalyan's new film, Call Him OG has hit the theatres creating a buzz among fans. This Kalyan's second release year after Hariara Veera Mallu, which received fair reception. The film is significant as it marks Emraan Hashmi's first appearance in Telugu cinema and also marks his first collaboration with superstar Pawan Kalyan. Their first collaboration and on-screen rivalry are major attractions of They Call Him OG which did get everyone brimming with an opinion. They Call Him OG boasts a talented ensemble cast including Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Sriya Reddy, and Subhalekha Sudhakar.

The storyline of They Call Him OG aka OG follows Ojas Gambheera, a gangster played by Pawan Kalyan. After spending ten years away from Mumbai, he returns to challenge another crime lord, Omi Bhau, played by Emraan Hashmi. They Call Him OG opened to mixed reviews but had an impressive start at the Indian box office. After recording the highest opening day collection for a Telugu film in Indian in 2025, the second day came with a massive jolt for the film

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 2

According to a report published in Sacnilk, They Call Him OG witnessed over 69% dip on day 2 (first Friday). However it did manage to enter the coveted Rs 100cr club in two days.. The movie has minted Rs 19.6cr on day 2 which took the overall collections of the movie too Rs 104.35cr.

They Call Him OG Beats Nani HIT 3 On Day 2

With a collection of Rs 19.6cr on day 2, They Call Him OG has managed to beat Nani starrer HIT 3 which had minted Rs 10.5cr on day 2. However it failed to beat Sankranthiki Vasthunam (Rs 20cr) on day 2 by a whisk. As a result, They Call Him OG has recorded the second highest second day collection for a Telugu film in 2025.

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, They Call Him OG will be seeing a hike in numbers on day 3 (first Saturday) as it happens to be the beginning of a weekend. The Pawan Kalyan starrer is expected to mint over Rs 23-30 cr and will be inching close to Rs 150cr mark.

Meanwhile, They Call Him OG has managed to create a massive record at the worldwide box office with an opening day collection of Rs 154cr. As a result, it recorded Pawan Kalyan's career's highest worldwide opening.