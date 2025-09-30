They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 6 Early Updates: Pawan Kalyan's Film Hits 150Cr, Here's Report

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 6 Early Updates: They Call Him OG enjoyed a spectacular run at the box office over its opening weekend. However, the momentum took a hit as Monday arrived, with the film witnessing a significant drop in collections. After consistently earning in double digits since its release, the movie surprisingly dipped to single-digit figures starting Monday. Despite the slowdown, They Call Him OG has successfully crossed the Rs. 150 crore mark at the domestic box office. On the global front, the film is inching closer to the Rs. 250 crore milestone. Here's a look at today's box office report so far:

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 5 (Monday)

According to Sacnilk's report, They Call Him OG saw a fall of 60% at the box office on Day 5 (Monday). Witnessing the huge fall ever since the release, They Call Him OG earned Rs. 7.4 crore at the box office on 1st Monday (Day 5). This made the total box office collection of They Call Him OG stand at Rs. 147.6 crore.

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 6 Early Updates

As per the reports, They Call Him OG has grossed Rs. 4.76 crore at the box office on Day 6 (Tuesday) as of 7.30 pm. This makes the total box office collection finally hit 150 crore and stand at Rs. 152.36 crore. It is speculated that They Call Him OG might see a slight fall in the collection compared to the previous day (Monday). Let us further wait for the day to end and the final report to arrive.

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection

Day 0- Rs. 21 Cr

Day 1- Rs. 63.75 Cr

Day 2- Rs. 18.45 Cr

Day 3- Rs. 18.5 Cr

Day 4- Rs. 18.5 Cr

Day 5- Rs. 7.4 Cr

Day 6- Rs. 4.76 Cr (as of 7.30 pm)

Total- Rs. 152.36 Cr (early trends)

They Call Him OG OTT Release Update

After dominating headlines during its theatrical run, They Call Him OG is now gearing up for its much-anticipated OTT release. The Pawan Kalyan starrer, made on a hefty budget of around Rs. 200 crore, will soon be available for streaming on Netflix, which has reportedly acquired the digital rights across multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. While the official OTT premiere date hasn't been announced, reports suggest a late October 2025 release is likely. According to CineJosh, Netflix bagged the film's rights well before its theatrical debut, anticipating its massive appeal across regional and pan-India audiences.