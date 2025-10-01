They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 7 Early Updates: Will Pawan's Film See Rise On Dussehra Holiday?

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 7 Early Updates: They Call Him OG has been drawing considerable attention in its opening week, with early box office figures showcasing a strong start. The previous day's collections reflected steady audience interest, fueling speculation about how the film will perform in the coming days. Industry insiders are optimistic that the momentum will build, especially as word-of-mouth spreads and weekend footfalls increase. While it's still early days, the buzz suggests that They Call Him OG could surpass expectations if the current trend continues, making it one of the promising releases to watch this week.

According to Sacnilk's report, They Call Him OG has grossed Rs. 3.16 crore at the box office on Day 7 (Week 1) as of 5.30 pm. This makes the total box office collection of They Call Him OG stand at Rs. 158.01 crore as per today's early trends. Yesterday (Tuesday), They Call Him OG was seen having only around 2% fall in the collection. Since today is also a Holiday (Dussehra), we expect the movie to earn somewhere around 6-7 crore by the end of the day. Let us further wait for the final report to arrive.

Day 0- Rs. 21 Cr

Day 1- Rs. 63.75 Cr

Day 2- Rs. 18.45 Cr

Day 3- Rs. 18.5 Cr

Day 4- Rs. 18.5 Cr

Day 5- Rs. 7.4 Cr

Day 6- Rs. 7.25 Cr

Day 7- Rs. 3.16 Cr (as of 6 pm)

Total- Rs. 158.01 Cr (early trends)

They Call Him OG is reportedly made on a substantial budget estimated at around Rs. 250 crore. According to Filmibeat, this investment covers large-scale sets, high-octane action sequences, a star-studded cast, and aggressive promotional campaigns. A significant portion of the budget reportedly went toward the lead actors' fees, reflecting their star power and market demand. The film features Pawan Kalyan, who is said to have charged approximately Rs. 100 crore for his role. Emraan Hashmi, marking his Telugu debut, reportedly received around Rs. 5 crore. Other cast members, including Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Arjun Das, also received substantial fees, contributing to the film's high production costs. Directed by Sujeeth, the film's budget management appears to be paying off, as it gains momentum at the box office, demonstrating that thoughtful planning can lead to both critical acclaim and commercial success.