They Call Him OG Evening Occupancy Day 1: Pawan Kalyan's Film Sees 5% Fall When Compared To Morning Footfall

They Call Him OG Evening Occupancy Day 1: Pawan Kalyan's much-anticipated film They Call Him OG is poised to set new records at the box office on its opening day. The big question now is: will this become the actor's highest opener yet? So far, the film has already crossed the Rs. 25 crore mark, and early estimates suggest it could earn over Rs. 150 crore worldwide on Day 1. The occupancy trends have been promising, with strong footfalls during the morning shows. However, a slight dip was noticed in the afternoon. Here's a look at They Call Him OG's evening occupancy report for Day 1.

They Call Him OG Evening Occupancy Day 1

They Call Him OG had the highest footfall in the morning shows. It saw a 14% drip in footfall in the afternoon shows with 61.73% occupancy. Later in the evening shows, the occupancy was expected to see a rise as compared to the morning shows. However, the same did not happen. Seeing around 5% dip in the footfall when compared to the morning shows, They Call Him OG had 67% occupancy in the evening shows. To note, They Call Him OG had 71.15% iccupancy in the morning shows on the opening day.

Morning shows- 71.15%

Afternoon shows- 61.73%

Evening shows- 67%

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Trends

As of 7 pm, They Call Him OG has made the box office collection of Rs. 25.8 crores. Will They Call Him OG hit 100 crore mark at the net box office by the end of the day? There is high expectation from the movie. Let us wait for the day to end and the final report to arrive to see what happens.

They Call Him OG Budget

They Call Him OG has been mounted on a grand scale, with a reported budget of Rs. 250 crore, making it one of the most expensive Telugu films to date. According to a report by Filmibeat, a significant portion of the budget went into high-octane action sequences, large-scale set pieces, and top-tier cast salaries, including Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi. The makers have also invested heavily in pan-India promotions to ensure the film reaches a wider audience. With such a massive financial backing, expectations are sky-high for the film to deliver both critically and commercially at the box office.