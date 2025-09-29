They Call Him OG Evening Occupancy Day 5: Pawan Kalyan's Film Sees Fall In Footfall, Check Today's Report

They Call Him OG Evening Occupancy Day 5: They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, continues its powerful hold at the box office as it enters Day 5 of its theatrical run. With mass appeal, stylized action, and a gripping narrative, the film has quickly become a fan favorite across regions. Made on a whopping budget of Rs. 250 crore, the stakes were high, but the numbers seem to be working in its favor. After a strong start in morning and afternoon shows, all eyes were on the evening occupancy to determine if the momentum would hold. And now, the evening data is finally in.

They Call Him OG Evening Occupancy Day 5

According to Sacnilk's report, They Call Him OG saw a rise of around 45% in the evening occupancy on Day 5 (Monday) when compared to the morning. The movie had 13.24% morning occupancy, and later in the evening, it had 19.24% footfall. When compared to the afternoon footfall, They Call Him OG saw almost no rise in the footfall. To note, the movie had 19.03% footfall in the afternoon shows.

They Call Him OG Occupancy Report Day 5 (Monday)

Morning shows- 13.24%

Afternoon shows- 19.03%

Evening shows- 19.24%

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 5

As per the reports, They Call Him OG has grossed Rs. 6.54 crore at the box office on Day 5 (1st Monday) as of 10 pm. This makes the total box office collection of They Call Him OG stand at Rs. 146.74 crore. Well, the biggest question is whether They Call Him OG manages to hit 150 crore at the box office today or not. It seems that 150 might not be able to be achieved today. However, let's be optimistic and wait for the day to end for the final report to arrive.

They Call Him OG Collection

Day 0- Rs. 21 Cr

Day 1- Rs. 63.75 Cr

Day 2- Rs. 18.45 Cr

Day 3- Rs. 18.5 Cr

Day 4- Rs. 18.5 Cr

Day 5- Rs. 6.54 Cr (as of 10 pm)

Total- Rs. 146.74 Cr (early trends)