They Call Him OG Evening Occupancy Day 6: Despite Over 50% Footfall Growth, Pawan's Film Sees Slow BO Rise

They Call Him OG Evening Occupancy Day 6: Remember the phenomenal Day 1 occupancy report of They Call Him OG? The film shattered records right from the start. On Day 2, Pawan Kalyan's action-packed drama continued its momentum, registering the highest single-day gross. However, by Friday, the film began to see a noticeable dip, though it still managed to stay in the double-digit range. Monday marked the film's lowest point so far, with earnings dropping to single digits. Despite the slowdown, They Call Him OG has successfully crossed the Rs. 150 crore mark at the net box office. Let's now take a look at the evening footfall compared to the morning and afternoon shows.

They Call Him OG Evening Occupancy Day 6

According to Sacnilk's report, They Call Him OG saw a rise of around 51% in the evening shows when compared to the morning footfall. They Call Him OG had 20.30% occupancy in the evening shows while it had 13.41% in the morning shows. When compared to the afternoon shows, They Call Him OG saw almost no rise in the footfall. To note, the movie had 19.92% footfall in the afternoon shows.

They Call Him OG Evening Report Day 6 (Tuesday)

Morning shows- 13.41%

Afternoon shows- 19.92%

Evening shows- 20.30%

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 6

Day 0- Rs. 21 Cr

Day 1- Rs. 63.75 Cr

Day 2- Rs. 18.45 Cr

Day 3- Rs. 18.5 Cr

Day 4- Rs. 18.5 Cr

Day 5- Rs. 7.4 Cr

Day 6- Rs. 5.27 Cr (as of 9 pm)

Total- Rs. 152.87 Cr (early trends)

They Call Him OG Budget

They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, was mounted on a grand scale with a reported budget of around Rs. 200 crore, making it one of the most expensive Telugu films in recent times. The budget covered high-end production values, action sequences, a star-studded cast, and stylish visuals crafted to appeal to a pan-India audience. According to Filmibeat, the makers invested heavily to deliver a mass entertainer that would stand out in both content and scale. The film's lavish making and promotional campaigns reflect the confidence the team had in its box office potential and long-term success across platforms.