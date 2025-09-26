They Call Him OG Morning Occupancy Day 2: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Sees Over 54% Dip In Footfalls On 1st Friday

They Call Him OG Morning Occupancy Day 2: Pawan Kalyan's fans are buzzing with excitement as his latest film, They Call Him OG, is now in theatres. This crime action drama marks his second release this year after Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Directed by Sujeeth, the film also introduced Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi to Telugu cinema. The cast includes Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj. The plot centres on Ojas Gambheera, played by Pawan Kalyan. He returns to Mumbai after ten years to face off against a crime lord named Omi Bhau, portrayed by Emraan Hashmi.

The teaser and trailer had stirred up excitement among fans. While Pawan Kalyan's massive fan following has been all gaga over They Call Him OG aka OG, fans can't keep calm about the megastar's first collaboration with Emraan Hashmi. In fact, their face off and the action scenes have managed to win millions of hearts. Interestingly, They Call Him OG recorded the second highest occupancy in morning shows on the first day, the movie is expected to see a dip in numbers today

They Call Him OG Occupancy Day 2 (Morning Shows)

According to a report published in Sacnilk, They Call Him OG witnessed a dip of over 54% in footfalls today (day 2/ first Friday). The movie registered a footfall of 32.60% during morning shows on day 2

They Call Him OG Beat Hari Hara Veera Mallu On Day 2

With an occupancy of 32.60%, They Call Him OG has managed to beat the day 2 morning shows occupancy of Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu which happened to be 17.75%

They Call Him OG Box Office Report Day 2 (Morning Shows)

Despite a dip in footfalls, They Call Him OG 2 has managed to have a decent start of the day at the box office and minted Rs 4.47cr until 12:15pm from the morning shows only.

Meanwhile, They Call Him OG has witnessed a record breaking start at the worldwide box office and has made a collection of Rs 154 crores globally and managed to beat Leo and Coolie.