They Call Him OG Now Streaming On OTT: Where To Watch Pawan Kalyan's Action Crime Film Online

OG Now Streaming On OTT: The much-discussed Telugu action crime drama They Call Him OG has arrived on the streaming platform, giving viewers another chance to watch Pawan Kalyan's latest big-screen outing from the comfort of their homes. After its theatrical release on September 25, 2025, the film is now available for digital viewing on Netflix, starting October 23. The streaming release includes Telugu as well as dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Directed and written by Sujeeth, They Call Him OG marks a collaboration between the filmmaker and producer D. V. V. Danayya under DVV Entertainment. The ensemble cast features Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, alongside Emraan Hashmi, making his debut in Telugu cinema; Priyanka Mohan; Arjun Das; Sriya Reddy; Prakash Raj; Abhimanyu Singh; Sudev Nair; and Harish Uthaman.

Synopsis and Key Crew Information

Set across Japan and Bombay in the 1970s and 1990s, They Call Him OG follows Ojas Gambheera, a survivor of a brutal attack who escapes Japan and crosses paths with two businessmen aboard a ship bound for India. Their encounter sets in motion a long-standing partnership that grows into a powerful enterprise centered around a private port in Bombay. As years pass, rivalries emerge between former allies, leading to tensions that echo through generations. The film traces the rise of crime, shifting loyalties, and the conflicts that unfold within a web of ambition and vengeance.

Behind the scenes, the film features an extensive technical crew. Music is composed by Thaman S, while cinematography is handled by Ravi K. Chandran and Manoj Paramahamsa. Editing is by Naveen Nooli, and production design is led by A. S. Prakash. The action choreography is credited to multiple stunt masters, including Peter Hein, Dhilip Subbarayan, and Stunt Silva.

They Call Him OG is set against a retro backdrop and features elements of crime and action. With its OTT premiere, viewers who missed the theatrical release can now watch the film on Netflix's global platform.