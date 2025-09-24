They Call Him OG Runtime: Here's How Long Pawan Kalyan-Emraan Hashmi's Film Runs Post-Cuts

They Call Him OG Runtime: Ahead of its release, They Call Him OG has already generated significant buzz online. This highly anticipated Telugu film stars Pawan Kalyan and Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi in lead roles, alongside Priyanka Mohan. The story follows a gangster named Ojas Gambheera, also known as OG, who returns to Mumbai after a mysterious 10-year disappearance, determined to eliminate Omi Bhau. Will he succeed in his mission? To find out, you'll have to watch the film. But before you do, do you know exactly how long They Call Him OG is? Keep scrolling to get all the details.

Also Read Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Back Together? THIS Viral Video Sparks Dating Rumors Months After Breakup

They Call Him OG Runtime

As per HT's report, They Call Him OG's runtime is 2 hours 34 minutes. As per the reports, this is Pawan Kalyan's first A-rated film after 14 years.

CBFC Asks Certain Scenes To Be Removed From They Call Him OG

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked the makers to cut certain scenes from 'They Call Him OG.' These scenes include 9 seconds of a close-up scene of amputations of hands, 3 seconds of neck stitching, beheading, hammering, and another violent scene. These include a total of 1 minute and 55 seconds of long scenes that have been deleted from the movie. After these cuts, They Call Him OG's runtime stands at 2 hours and 34 minutes long. The movie also includes a drug awareness disclaimer.

When Will They Call Him OG Release In Cinemas?

They Call Him OG has already been released in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on September 24, 2025. The movie will be released in other states on Thursday, September 25, 2025.