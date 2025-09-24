They Call Him OG Worldwide Advance Booking Day 1: Pawan’s Film Nears 75Cr; Creates A Record Before Release

They Call Him OG Worldwide Advance Booking Collection Day 1: Pawan Kalyan's massive fan following across the world has all the reasons to be on cloud nine. After all, the actor, who previously captivated audiences with Hari Hara Veera Mallu, is now in the spotlight with They Call Him OG aka OG. This action crime film, written and directed by Sujeeth, has become one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year. Additionally, it marks Emraan Hashmi's much-anticipated debut in Telugu cinema. In addition to Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi, They Call Him OG aka OG boasts a stellar cast including Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Sriya Reddy, and Subhalekha Sudhakar.

To note, the plot of They Call Him OG aka OG revolves around a gangster named Ojas Gambheera, portrayed by Pawan Kalyan. After a decade away from Mumbai, he returns with the intent to eliminate another crime boss, Omi Bhau, played by Emraan Hashmi. They Call Him OG marks the first collaboration between Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi. Fans are eagerly anticipating their on-screen face off which has generated considerable excitement among audiences. Interestingly, the makers have begun the advance booking of the movie across the world and They Call Him OG has been receiving a great response in terms of presales

They Call Him OG Worldwide Advance Booking Collection Day 1

According to a report published in Sacnilk, the advance booking of They Call Him OG is inching close to Rs 75cr worldwide with one day ahead of release

They Call Him OG Creates A Huge Record

As per Sacnilk, They Call Him OG has managed to be beat Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu which had earned Rs 50cr gross from worldwide advance booking. As a result, They Call Him OG has recorded Pawan Kalyan's highest worldwide advance booking ever.

Meanwhile, talking about OG, Emraan Hashmi, in a report published in Filmfare, stated, "I was thrilled when I was approached for this film as it would mark my foray into Telugu cinema. What better way to do that than locking horns with superstar Pawan Kalyan on celluloid? Working with director Sujeeth and Pawan Kalyan was a fantastic experience. Right from my look, to my lines, to my characterisation - I loved everything about it and I was excited to be a part of this film".