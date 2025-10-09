Tribanadhari Barbarik OTT Release Date And Platform: When And Where To Watch Satya Raj Starrer Movie Online

Tribanadhari Barbarik OTT Release: The Telugu thriller Tribanadhari Barbarik, starring Sathyaraj in the lead along with Vasishta N. Simha, Satyam Rajesh, and Udaya Bhanu, is preparing for its digital premiere after its theatrical run. The film, directed by Mohan Srivatsa and produced by Vijaypal Reddy Adidhala under the A Maruthi Team banner, initially released in theaters on August 29, 2025.

Tribanadhari Barbarik: Storyline, Cast, Crew And Streaming Details

The film follows Shyam Kathu, a psychiatrist whose life is thrown into turmoil when his granddaughter goes missing. Determined to uncover the truth, he teams up with a police officer, navigating a complex investigation that also involves two childhood friends who have turned to crime. The story shifts between past and present, exploring the psychological and moral dimensions of its characters while touching on the fine line between justice and guilt. Mythological parallels woven throughout the narrative lend an additional layer to the unfolding events.

In addition to Sathyaraj, the film features performances by Satyam Rajesh as the supporting cop, Vasishta N. Simha and Kranthi Kiran as the friends involved in crime, and Udaya Bhanu and Sanchi Rai in pivotal roles. The ensemble also includes Motta Rajendra and VTV Ganesh in supporting capacities.

The technical crew behind Tribanadhari Barbarik includes cinematographer Kushendar Ramesh Reddy, editor Marthand K Venkatesh, and art director Srinivas Punna. Music is composed by the Infusion Band, while visual effects are handled by CLICKFX under Prashanth Kotamarthy. Other key contributors include stunt director Ram Sunkara, choreographer Eshwar Penti, and costume designer Mahi Derangula. The film's promotional materials were designed by itsneo Studios, and digital marketing was managed by Walls & Trends. The audio rights were acquired by Aditya Music.

Following its theatrical release, Tribanadhari Barbarik is set to stream digitally from October 10, 2025. Audiences can watch the film on SunNXT, giving viewers who missed the theater screenings a chance to follow Shyam Kathu's investigation and the events that unfold.

