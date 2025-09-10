Varun Tej & Lavanya Tripathi Become Proud Parents Of Baby Boy; Chiranjeevi Shares First Pic Of Newborn Prince

Varun Tej Lavanya Tripathi Baby: Varun Tej is one of the most talked about and successful actors in the Telugu film industry. And while the actor has proved his mettle time and again on the big screen, he is now making headlines for the personal front. After all, Varun, who has been married to Lavanya Tripathi since November 2023, is now a proud father. Yes! The power couple has been blessed with a baby boy. For the uninitiated, Varun and Lavanya had announced their pregnancy in May this year with an adorable post which was captioned as, "Life's most beautiful role yet - Coming soon"

Varun Tej Lavanya Tripathi Baby Boy Birth Date

According to a report published in Bollywood Shaadis, Varun Tej and Lavanya have been blessed with the baby boy on September 10, 2025 and will be having a zodiac sign of Virgo. To note, the little prince is reportedly special as he is first male child in the family's new generation. Sharing the big news, Varun posted a heartwarming picture of himself with the new mommy and their newborn baby. He captioned the image as, "Our little man 🩵🩵🩵 10.09.2025". Needless to say, the entire family is over the moon with the arrival of the little munchkin.

Chiranjeevi Shares First Pic Of Varun Tej & Lavanya Tripathi's Baby

Interestingly, taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Chiranjeevi shared a beautiful pic of himself holding Varun's new born baby and the new daddy was also all smiles in the pic. In the caption, the senior actor showered immense love on the newborn baby and the new parents. In fact, he also extended best wishes to Varun's parents Nagababu and Padmaja. The pic was captioned as, "Welcome to the world, little one! A hearty welcome to the newborn baby boy in the Konidela family. Heartfelt congratulations to Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi on becoming proud parents. So happy for Nagababu and Padmaja, who are now promoted to proud grandparents. Wishing the baby boy all the happiness, good health, and blessings in abundance. May your love and blessings always surround our child".

Heartiest congraulations to Varun Tej & Lavanya Tripathi!