Vijay Deverakonda Faces ED Investigation Over Alleged Involvement With Betting Apps Case

Actor Vijay Deverakonda was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Hyderabad regarding an illegal betting apps case. This investigation is part of a larger probe into money laundering linked to online gambling platforms. Deverakonda, known for his role in 'Liger,' joined other celebrities who have been summoned by the ED for their alleged involvement.

Vijay Deverakonda recently addressed the media following his appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding endorsements linked to illegal betting platforms. As he exited the ED office in Hyderabad, Deverakonda clarified that he had no involvement in any unlawful activities. The actor emphasised a distinction between gaming apps and illegal betting apps, urging people not to conflate the two. He asserted that the applications he endorsed are "completely legal" and have government licenses.

Earlier, actor Prakash Raj appeared before the ED on July 30 concerning the same issue. Alongside him, actors Rana Daggubati and Lakshmi Manchu were also called for questioning. These actors are believed to have endorsed online betting apps that allegedly generated illicit funds through illegal activities.

Actors Under Scrutiny

The ED aims to record statements from these actors under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). According to official sources, these endorsements are suspected of contributing to the generation of crores of rupees through illegal betting and gambling activities.

The agency's investigation stems from five state police FIRs, which led them to register cases against these celebrities and various social media influencers. The focus is on understanding their roles in promoting these platforms and any potential financial gains they might have received.

Denials and Claims

Some involved individuals have claimed ignorance about the true nature of these apps. They asserted that they did not engage with these platforms for any illegal purposes, including betting. This statement was reported by PTI, citing sources within the ED.

The investigation continues as authorities seek clarity on how deeply these celebrities were involved in endorsing or benefiting from these platforms. The outcome could have significant implications for those implicated and the broader entertainment industry.

As this case unfolds, it highlights the growing scrutiny on celebrity endorsements and their potential impact on public behaviour and financial activities. The ED's actions reflect a broader effort to clamp down on illegal online activities that exploit popular figures for credibility.

This ongoing investigation serves as a reminder of the responsibilities that come with celebrity status and the importance of due diligence when associating with commercial ventures. As more details emerge, it remains crucial for all parties involved to cooperate fully with authorities.