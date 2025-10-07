Vijay Deverakonda Meets With An Accident In Hyderabad Amid Engagement Reports; Says 'My Head Hurts But....'

After a car accident near Hyderabad, actor Vijay Deverakonda reassured fans of his well-being. He also addressed engagement speculations with Rashmika Mandanna amidst ongoing police investigations into the hit-and-run incident.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has reassured his fans about his well-being following a car accident near Hyderabad. On Instagram, he shared, "All is well! Car took a hit, but we are all fine. Went and did a strength workout as well and just got back home. My head hurts but nothing a biryani and sleep will not fix. So biggest hugs and my love to all of you. Don't let the news stress you."

The incident occurred on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Highway in Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal district. Vijay was travelling from Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, to Hyderabad when his Lexus LM350h was rear-ended by another vehicle that fled the scene. Despite the collision, Vijay continued his journey safely in a friend's car.

Police Investigation Underway

Following the accident, Vijay's driver lodged a complaint with the police. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter to identify the vehicle responsible for the hit-and-run incident. The actor's quick response and assurance have brought relief to his concerned fans.

Just before this unfortunate event, Vijay had visited Sri Sathya Sai Baba's Prasanthi Nilayam Ashram in Puttaparthi with his family. This visit came amid rumours of his engagement to fellow actor Rashmika Mandanna on October 3, attended by close friends and family.

Engagement Speculations

Speculation about Vijay's engagement intensified after fans noticed a ring on his finger in photos from the trip. Although neither Vijay nor Rashmika has confirmed their engagement, sources suggest they might marry in February 2026.

Meanwhile, videos of the damaged car have surfaced on social media platforms, though their authenticity remains unverified. Fans continue to express concern and support for Vijay during this time.

The actor's message has been a source of comfort for many who were worried after hearing about the accident earlier that day. His positive outlook and humour have helped ease concerns among his followers.

Vijay Deverakonda's ability to maintain composure and reassure fans highlights his resilience and dedication to those who support him. As investigations continue, fans eagerly await further updates regarding both his safety and personal life developments.