Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Engagement CONFIRMED: Soon-To-Be Married Couple's Age Gap, Net Worth

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Engaged: Last night (October 3), the internet literally exploded with rumors of alleged lovebirds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's hush-hush engagement. Even though the two never publicly confirmed their dating buzz, news of them being together has been hitting headlines for quite a few years. Vijay and Rashmika, who worked together in 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade', have been rumored to be dating since 2018. And now, we hear that the much-loved couple is officially engaged! Yes, looks like the news is true!

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Engagement CONFIRMED: Actor's Team Makes It Official

On Friday, rumours of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna getting engaged in an intimate ceremony broke the internet. Reportedly, the engagement ceremony took place in Hyderabad at their residence in the presence of family members.

While the couple is yet to officially confirm or share pictures from the ceremony, the 'Arjun Reddy' actor's team has confirmed the same.

According to HT, Vijay's team has confirmed the actor's engagement with his ladylove, Rashmika, and revealed that they are getting married next year (2026) in February.

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Net Worth: Who Is Richest?

According to a report by DNA, as of 2025, Vijay Deverakonda's net worth is estimated to be between ₹50-70 crore, while Rashmika Mandanna, his fiancée and popular actress, is said to have a net worth of approximately ₹66 crore, based on figures published by Forbes, bringing the newly-engaged couple's combined net worth to an impressive ₹116-136 crore.

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Age Gap: What's The Age Difference Between The Newly-Engaged Couple?

Born on 9th May 1989, Vijay Deverakonda is currently 36 years old. On the other hand, Rashmika, born on April 5, 1996, celebrated her 29th birthday earlier this year. This means there is nearly a seven-year age gap between the soon-to-be married couple, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna.