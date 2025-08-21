Vishwambhara Teaser Release Time: Chiranjeevi Announces Major Update On Fantasy Action Film

Vishwambhara Announcement: The Telugu fantasy action drama Vishwambhara, starring Megastar Chiranjeevi, has taken a significant step forward with the announcement of its teaser release. Directed by Vassishta and backed by UV Creations, the film has been generating strong interest ever since it was announced, and the latest update has now set the stage for its teaser launch.

Today, Chiranjeevi confirmed that the teaser of Vishwambhara will be unveiled at 6:06 PM. The update comes just a day ahead of the actor's birthday on August 22, with the team calling it a special treat for fans who have been eagerly awaiting a glimpse of the project.

Sharing insights into the film, Chiranjeevi described Vishwambhara as a story presented in the style of a fairytale, promising an experience designed for all sections of the audience. He highlighted that the second half of the film will particularly stand out, being packed with extensive visual effects that are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the viewing experience.

Addressing the delay in the film's progress, Chiranjeevi clarified that the large-scale VFX work involved in the project has required additional time. According to him, the team's priority remains ensuring quality over speed, with the intention of delivering a film that meets the expectations of the audience.

The Team Behind Vishwambhara

Vishwambhara brings together a strong ensemble cast, including Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, and Ashika Ranganath alongside Chiranjeevi. The film marks another major venture for director Vassishta, who previously made Bimbisara.

The project is produced by Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramodh Uppalapatti under the UV Creations banner, with Vikram Reddy presenting. Renowned composer MM Keeravaani is handling the music, while cinematography is by Chota K Naidu (ISC). The film's production design is managed by AS Prakash, and costumes are designed by Sushmita Konidela.

The technical team also includes editors Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao and Santhosh Kamireddy. VFX supervision is headed by Raghav Tammareddy, with additional inputs from Sridhar D. Dialogues are penned by Vasudev Muneppagari, while the lyrics are contributed by Sri Siva Shakthi Datta, Chandrabose, and Ramajogaiah Sastry.

With the teaser arriving today, anticipation has risen over how the fantasy actioner will visually introduce audiences to its world. As Vishwambhara continues to progress through its production stages, further updates on its release are expected in the coming days.