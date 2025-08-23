War 2 (Telugu) Box Office Collection Day 9: Hrithik’s Film Sees Dip On 2nd Friday But Creates A Huge Record

War 2 (Telugu) Box Office Collection Day 9: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year and there are no second thoughts about it. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 has been an action thriller which is the sequel to the 2019 release War which featured Hrithik and Tiger Shroff in the lead. To note, War 2 is the sixth installment of YRF's Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019) and Pathaan (2023) respectively.

While Hrithik Roshan was seen reprising his role of Kabir Luthra in War 2, the action thriller also featured Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor in the lead. Interestingly, as Jr NTR forayed into Bollywood with War 2, his face off with Hrithik has been one of the key elements of the movie. On the other hand, War 2 also marks Hrithik's first collaboration with Kiara and their sizzling chemistry has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs. However, War 2 has been witnessing a continuous dip post the opening weekend.

War 2 (Telugu) Box Office Collection Day 9

According to a report published in Sacnilk, War 2 saw a dip in numbers on day 9 (second Friday) and minted Rs 60 lakhs which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 52.8 cr in the Telugu belt

War 2 Becomes Highest Grossing Bollywood Movie In Telugu Belt

With a total collection of Rs 52.8 crores, War 2 has managed to beat the lifetime collection of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal in the Telugu belt which happens to be Rs 46 crores. To note, War 2 has managed to become the highest grossing Bollywood movie in the Telugu belt

War 2 (Telugu) Box Office Collection Day 10 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, War 2 is likely to pick up pace today (day 10/ second Saturday) as it is a weekend. In fact, War 2 is likely to inch close to Rs 54crores.

Meanwhile, War 2 has been witnessing a box office clash with Rajinikanth starrer Coolie which is an action thriller and happens to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.