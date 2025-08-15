War 2 vs Coolie Box Office Collection Day 1 (Telugu): Hrithik's Film Beats Rajinikanth Starrer With Decent Gap

War 2 vs Coolie Box Office Collection Day 1 (Telugu): On Independence Day 2025, two major films have clashed at the Indian box office, causing a stir among cinema enthusiasts. The films are Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, and War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and Jr NTR in the lead. Both movies fall under the action thriller genre and have sparked global interest. Coolie happens to be directed and written by Lokesh Kanagaraj while War 2 is helmed by Ayan Mukerji

In Coolie, Rajinikanth takes on the role of Deva. The film boasts an impressive cast including Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, and Kaali Venkat. Aamir Khan also makes a special appearance. This marks Rajinikanth's 171st leading role in his career. On the other hand, War 2 introduces Jr NTR to Bollywood audiences for the first time. The film also features Anil Kapoor, and Ashutosh Rana in significant roles. Both the movies saw a decent response in the Telugu belt post release.

Coolie (Telugu) Box Office Collection Day 1

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Coolie made a collection of Rs 15 crores in the Telugu belt on the opening day

War 2 (Telugu) Box Office Collection Day 1

According to a report published in Sacnilk, War 2 made a collection of Rs 23.25 crores on day 1 (first Thursday) in the Telugu domain

War 2 vs Coolie Box Office Collection Day 1 (Telugu) - Verdict

It is evident, War 2 is currently leading over Coolie in the Telugu belt courtesy of Jr NTR's massive fan following and fans are going gaga over his face off with Hrithik Roshan on the big screen. It will be interesting to see if Coolie can pick up pace in the coming days and overpower War 2 in the Telugu domain.