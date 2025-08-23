Get Updates
War 2 Vs Coolie Day 10 Morning Occupancy (Telugu): Who Is Winning The Footfall Race On Saturday?

By
War 2 Vs Coolie Day 10 Morning Occupancy Telugu

War 2 Vs Coolie Morning Occupancy Day 10: It's Saturday today, and two big releases of the month, Coolie and War 2, are expected to see a significant rise in their box office performance. On Friday (yesterday), War 2 collected Rs. 4 crore, while Coolie brought in around Rs. 6 crore. Today as well, Coolie is leading in numbers.

But what about occupancy? The Telugu-speaking audience has shown a lot of love to both films. Let's take a look at which of the two movies is leading in morning occupancy today.

War 2 Vs Coolie Morning Occupancy (Telugu) Day 10 (Saturday)

According to Sacnilk's report, War 2 saw a footfall of 13.78% in the morning shows on Day 10 (Saturday). While Coolie has successfully beaten War 2 by seeing a footfall of 16.25% in the morning shows on Day 10.

Since Coolie managed to beat War 2 in the Telugu language, but it did not beat it in the Hindi language. Coolie saw 7.16% footfall in the morning shows. Beating Coolie, War 2 saw footfall of 8.85% in the morning shows on Day 10 (Saturday).

Who Will Win The Box Office Game On Saturday (Day 10)?

As of 2 pm, War 2 has grossed Rs. 1.44 crores on Day 10 (2nd Saturday). While Coolie has earned Rs. 2.21 crores on the 2nd Saturday. Since Coolie has been ahead of War 2, it is expected that the same will win today as well. Let us further wait for the day to end and see the final report.

War 2 brings together Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in a high-octane spy thriller set within YRF's expanding spy universe. The story follows two fierce agents whose paths cross in a global mission filled with twists, betrayal, and explosive action.

Coolie stars Chiranjeevi in a massy, action-packed role as a fearless labourer who rises against corruption and injustice. The film also features Keerthy Suresh in a strong supporting role, adding emotional depth to the story of rebellion and resilience.

X