Who Is Siree Lella? Here's What We Know About Nara Rohit's Fiancée Ahead Of Their Wedding

Nara Rohit and Siree Lella Wedding: Tollywood actor Nara Rohit is set to marry Sirisha Lella, popularly known as Siree Lella, on October 30, 2025, drawing growing public interest. While Rohit is a well-known face in Telugu cinema, details about Siree's personal and professional journey have remained relatively private until now.

According to a report by Sakshipost, Siree Lella hails from Daidapalem village in Gurajala Mandal, located in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. Her family later moved to Rentachintala, where her father, Nageshwar Rao, has been engaged in farming for over three decades. Her parents placed strong emphasis on education, ensuring all four daughters were well educated.

Siree is the youngest of the four siblings. Her eldest sister, Srilakshmi, serves as an Anganwadi supervisor in Rentachintala, while her second sister, Bhavani, lives in the United States. The third sister, Priyanka, resides in Hyderabad, where Siree also moved after returning from abroad.

As per Sakshipost, after completing her higher education in Australia, Siree worked there briefly before deciding to pursue her long-held interest in acting. On returning to India, she stayed with her sister in Hyderabad and began auditioning for film roles. Her efforts eventually led her to a lead role in "Pratinidhi 2" (2024), opposite Nara Rohit. The political drama became a significant turning point in her career and also marked the beginning of her relationship with the actor.

Engagement and Upcoming Wedding of Nara Rohit & Siree Lella

The couple's engagement took place on October 13, 2024, in Hyderabad and was attended by several prominent figures, including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his wife, Nara Bhuvaneshwari. The wedding is scheduled to take place on October 30, with the auspicious muhurtham set for 10:35 PM in Hyderabad.

For context, Nara Rohit, who debuted in 2009 with Baanam, is known for his performances in Solo, Prathinidhi, Rowdy Fellow, and Jyo Achyutananda. An alumnus of the New York Film Academy, he is the son of Nara Ramamurthy Naidu, making him a nephew of N. Chandrababu Naidu.

As the wedding day nears, the union of Nara Rohit and Siree Lella has drawn attention from both fans and film circles, blending personal celebration with cinematic connection.