Who Is Swasika? Actress Turns Down Role As Ram Charan's Mother; Age Gap Surprises Fans

Swasika Talks About the Surprising Role Offer in Peddi: Swasika, the 33-year-old actress known for her work across Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films, recently spoke about a casting offer that surprised her. In a recent interview, she revealed that she had been approached to play the mother of 40-year-old Ram Charan in the forthcoming Telugu film Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Shivarajkumar, is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 27, 2026, with music composed by AR Rahman.

Swasika, who was born Pooja Vijay in Perumbavoor, Ernakulam, Kerala, has been active in films and television since her debut in Tamil cinema. She gained recognition through Malayalam television serials such as Chinthavishtayaya Seetha and Seetha and has appeared in several films across the southern film industries. She married Prem Jacob on January 26, 2024.

While discussing her career choices, Swasika mentioned that she has received multiple offers to play mother roles, but the proposal to portray Ram Charan's mother stood out due to the minimal age difference between them.

Swasika Balances Film and TV Roles Across Multiple Languages

This year, Swasika has appeared in films such as the Malayalam Randam Yamam, the Tamil films Retro and Maaman, and the Telugu film Thammudu. She will also feature in upcoming Tamil releases, including Karuppu and Bhoghee. Alongside her acting career, she continues to work as a television presenter, recently hosting the reality show Ammayum Makalum on Amrita TV.

Swasika continues to focus on her ongoing projects and maintain a presence in regional cinema and television. Her career trajectory reflects a mix of film and TV work across multiple languages, balancing supporting roles with lead opportunities.

Peddi, produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, will mark one of the most anticipated Telugu projects in the coming year. The film is expected to attract attention due to its star-studded cast and AR Rahman's involvement in the soundtrack.