Zee Telugu Brings The Premiere Of 'Single' & Dasara Special Program 'Dasara Vachindayya Sarada Techindayya'

Hyderabad, 26th September 2025: Zee Telugu is set to make this Dasara a spectacular celebration with its vibrant weekend entertainment extravaganza. As part of the Navratri festivities, Zee Telugu brings a delightful clash of wit and warmth as the channel is set to premiere the super hit movie, Single, and telecast Dasara special event Dasara Vachindayya Sarada Techindayya. Starring Sri Vishnu, Ketika Sharma, and Ivana, the comedy entertainer Single will premiere at 3 pm and Dasara special celebration Dasara Vachindayya Sarada Techindayya at 6 pm, September 28th, this Sunday, only on Zee Telugu!

Get ready to be thoroughly entertained this weekend as Zee Telugu is all set to deliver an unforgettable experience. Zee Telugu will kickstart its Sunday entertainment fiesta with the World Television Premiere of Single, directed by Caarthick Raju and presented by the renowned Allu Aravind under the prestigious Geetha Arts banner. The movie is a light-hearted entertainer that blends modern romance with Sree Vishnu's signature comedic charm. The film follows the story of Vijay (Sree Vishnu), a cheerful bank employee determined to end his single status. His quest for love takes a hilarious turn when he finds himself caught between two charming women, Purva (Ketika Sharma) and Harini (Ivana). Who will Vijay be getting married to? Will the women accept him? Watch the premiere this Sunday to find out more about the movie, only on Zee Telugu!

Zee Telugu will continue its entertainment bonanza with its Navaratri special event, Dasara Vachindayya Sarada Techindayya. The show will be hosted by the charismatic Pradeep Machiraju and will promise a perfect blend of laughter, music, dance, and festive fervours. With firebrand Roja leading the Athalu team and beauty queen Anasuya championing the Kodallu team, expect a riot of entertainment that captures the spirit of Dasara. This star-studded event features a stellar lineup, including Pallavi Gowda, Ashika Padukone, Bhoomika, Maahi Gouthami, Susmitha, and Jayashree, alongside a series of exciting performances and games. Join Zee Telugu for a Dasara filled with joy, colour, and unforgettable moments.

Mark your calendars and tune in for a weekend full of festive fun that promises to light up your screens and hearts!