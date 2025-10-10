Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards 2025 Part-1: Red Carpet On Friday, And Awards Ceremony On Saturday At 5 PM

Zee Telugu, one of the leading Telugu general entertainment channels, is set to present the much-awaited Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards 2025, a grand celebration honoring the channel's beloved artistes, iconic shows, and two decades of unparalleled entertainment.

The festivities will begin with the Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards Red Carpet Part-1, airing on October 10th at 5 PM, followed by Kutumbam Awards Part-1 on October 11th at 5 PM, only on Zee Telugu.

This year's awards embrace the powerful theme of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbam', reflecting Zee Telugu's enduring bond with its viewers and its 20-year journey of creating meaningful, family-centric entertainment.

The star-studded Red Carpet will open the celebrations with glamour, excitement, and emotional moments, featuring Zee Telugu's leading stars, anchors, and special guests. It promises a dazzling prelude filled with camaraderie and heartfelt interactions that capture the spirit of the Zee Telugu family.

Hosted by the charismatic duo Pradeep Machiraju and Sreemukhi, the Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards 2025 promises an evening filled with dance, drama, and celebration. The show opens with on-screen families making grand entries alongside, symbolizing the unity and vibrancy of Zee Telugu's storytelling universe. Pradeep and Sreemukhi will guide viewers through the night with their signature energy, introducing memorable characters, engaging audiences, and adding a dose of humor and warmth.

The celebrations include a nostalgic segment where actor Srikanth, blindfolded, searches for his Soundarya Lahari among fellow heroines, including his real-life wife, Ooha. Adding to the charm, actresses present wedding gifts to the couple, followed by Srikanth's lively dance with renowned 90s heroines like Laya, Laila, Indraja, Raasi, and others. The night concludes with a special performance by Ali and Indraja, who recreate their evergreen hit "Nee Jeansu Pantu Chusi Bullemmo", blending nostalgia with entertainment.

The Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards 2025 not only celebrate excellence in television but also mark two decades of Zee Telugu's journey in bringing compelling stories, relatable characters, and powerful performances to Telugu audiences worldwide. Through this annual tradition, the channel reaffirms its deep-rooted connection with its extended family of viewers, artists, and creators.

Don't miss this spectacular celebration of love, laughter, and legacy - tune in to Zee Telugu on October 10th and 11th at 5 PM for an unforgettable experience!