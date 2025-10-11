Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards 2025 Winners List: Who Are Zee Telugu Awards 2025 Winners? Where To Watch?

Photo Credit: Zee Telugu PR Image

Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards 2025 winners list: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, tighten up your seat belts as Zee Telugu is all set to take you a roller coaster ride filled with oodles of entertainment. The leading Telugu GEC is all set to celebrate two successful decades of entertaining the audience.

When And Where To Watch Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards 2025 Part 1 Online? Date, Timings Today

Zee Telugu honoured the channel's talented artistes, popular shows as it celebrated two decades of blockbuster entertainment.

The celebrations kickstarted with the Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards Red Carpet Part 1, which aired on October 10. Saturday is extra special as Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards 2025 will premiere on October 11 on the channel.

Pradeep Machiraju and Sreemukhi hosted Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards 2025, adding their own charm to the event. The event started with the Zee Telugu on-screen families performing together on the stage.

Ali and Indraja recreated their iconic hit Nee Jeansu Pantu Chusi Bullemmo on the stage, generating a massive response.

The Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards 2025 can be streamed online on ZEE5 on October 11 at 5pm. The show will air on ZEE Telugu at the same time.

Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards 2025 Full Winners List: Who Won What?

A source exclusively told Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Zee Telugu has left no stone unturned to make Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards 2025 a blockbuster affair. From special performances to special announcements, the awards ceremony was filled with memorable moments. The Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Telugu contestants also performed at the awards ceremony, adding charm to the gala night. The leading actors and actresses from ZEE Telugu came together to celebrate 20 successful years of the channel, making it a night to remember. The theme of the awards show- Vasudhaiva Kutumbam, showcased the glory of the channel, and reflected the bond, it shares with the viewers."

Before we reveal Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards 2025 complete winners list, here's a look at the winners of 2022, 2023 and 2024 editions!

