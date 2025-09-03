Zee Telugu To Air Prime Time Shows 7 Days A Week For Non-Stop Entertainment!

Hyderabad, 03 September 2025: Zee Telugu is delighted to announce that its top-rated serials will now air seven days a week! Serial lovers can enjoy non-stop entertainment as their favourite shows such as Nindu Noorella Savasam, Padamati Sandhya Ragam, Lakshmi Nivasam, Meghasandesam, Jayam, and Chamathi will be broadcast from Monday to Sunday in their usual time slots.

This week marks the start of all the prime time shows all seven days a week promising to engage and entertain its viewers. The shows will air at their usual time - Nindu Noorella Savasam at 6 pm, Padamati Sandhya Ragam at 6:30 pm, Lakshmi Nivasam at 7 pm, Meghasandesam at 7:30 pm, Jayam at 8 pm, and Chamanthi at 8:30 pm. These six highly rated serials will now provide daily entertainment, while afternoon shows take a break on Sundays, offering a perfect blend of leisure and prime-time viewing.

Keep watching Zee Telugu for non-stop entertainment from Monday to Sunday!