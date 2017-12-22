 »   »   » Hello Movie Review: Perfectly Planned Comeback For Akhil Akkineni

Performances

Akhil has chiselled himself in all aspects of acting and has shown remarkable growth as an actor. He is energetic in action sequences and oozes grace with his dance moves, but has some area of improvement left with his acting skills. His hard work and dedication are quite evident and yes, he is here to stay and make it big in the industry.



Debutant, Kalyani Priyadarshan is cute and impressive. She renders her best within the given scope and proves the point that the young actress possesses substantial potentiality.



Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu and Ajay have done justice to their roles and indeed stamp their presence in the movie with their performances. The scenes between Akhil and Ramya Krishnan are warming.

