 »   »   » Hello Movie Review: Perfectly Planned Comeback For Akhil Akkineni

One of the most expected movies of the second half of T-town, Hello, has hit the screens finally. After a disastrous debut, both Akhil and Nagarjuna have been extremely meticulous and cautious about the next big step and the latter, who is on a mission to deliver a blockbuster to the former, is seemingly confident about the product and so is the entire team. Is the movie successful in winning over the audience? Scroll down more to learn as to what the movie has in store.
Actors: Akkineni Akhil, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, Ajay
Music: Anup Rubens
Producer: Nagarjuna Akkineni under banner Annapurna Studios
Cinematography: PS Vinod
Directed By: Vikram Kumar
Story
The plot revolves around a boy and a girl who gets separated in their childhood and reunites after 15 years. The story runs on a pretty simple and a flat thread which is woven nicely by the director. Learn more about the story of the movie in theatres.
Upside & Downside
Upside
Akhil's improved performance
Parkour style fights
Vikram's screenplay
Technical department
Climax
Downside
Second half's length
Flat narration
Performances
Akhil has chiselled himself in all aspects of acting and has shown remarkable growth as an actor. He is energetic in action sequences and oozes grace with his dance moves, but has some area of improvement left with his acting skills. His hard work and dedication are quite evident and yes, he is here to stay and make it big in the industry.
Debutant, Kalyani Priyadarshan is cute and impressive. She renders her best within the given scope and proves the point that the young actress possesses substantial potentiality.
Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu and Ajay have done justice to their roles and indeed stamp their presence in the movie with their performances. The scenes between Akhil and Ramya Krishnan are warming.
Technical Aspects
Vikram Kumar, the brain behind the product, needs to be lauded for choosing a script which has not been explored much in Tollywood. Vikram has worked according to the sensibilities of the script and has offered the movie as a full meal to all sections of audiences.
PS Vinod is an asset to the movie as he has delivered top notch visuals throughout.
Songs and the background music by Anup Rubens is captivating and adds weightage to the movie. Big shout to the action block orchestration.