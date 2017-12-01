 »   »   » Jawaan Movie Review: A Watchable Flick!

The exuberant young horse of the Mega clan, fondly called as Supreme hero, Sai Dharam Tej's Jawaan, has finally hit screens today. After facing continuous failures with Thikka, Winner and Nakshatram, the 31-year-old actor is in quest of a decent hit to bounce back and keep himself in the race.
The trailer and first look poster of Jawaan had offered some positive assurance and indeed had raised the potentials of the movie. Let's check out what Jawaan is all set to offer the audience.
Cast: Sai Dharam Tej, Mehreen Pirzaada, Prasanna, Satyam Rajesh and Kota Srinivasa Rao
Writers: BVS Ravi, Kalyan Varma Dandu, Sai Krishna & Vamsi Balapanuri
Editor: SR Shekar
Cinematography: KV Guhan
Music: S Thaman
Director: BVS Ravi
Producer: Krishna
Story
Jai (Sai Dharam Tej) and Keshav (Prasanna) are childhood buddies. Though good friends, both of them are poles apart as Keshav is seen fascinated towards violence right from his childhood, who eventually join hands with the terrorists while our protagonist, Jai gets a job at DRDO.
On the other side, Keshav plans to steal the Octopus Missile from DRDO and starts the conventional blackmail saga. Keshav threatens Jai about the life security of his family members if Jai fails to help Keshav in his mission. What is Octopus Missile? Would Jai be able to succeed in rescuing his family and nation? What happens to Keshav and his gang of terrorists forms the rest of the plot.
Upside & Downside
UPSIDE
Sai Dharam Tej's performance
BVS Ravi's writing
Background music
Core plot of the movie
DOWNSIDE
Predictable storyline
Misplacement of songs
Routine Climax
Technical Department
Cinematography by KV Guhan is impressive as each and every frame is appealing. Thaman as usual, rocks the show with catchy music and an amazing background score. SR Shekar displays his editing skills as it is neat. Runtime of the movie is an added advantage as it runs at a hare speed at times, sparing very minimal dull moments.
Performances
Sai Dharam Tej seems to be getting better with each passing day. The young lad of the Mega clan is focused, determined and has taken up his job very seriously. He also needs to be credited for not venturing himself into another run-of-the-mill story but instead stepping into an even serious genre.
Mehreen Pirzaada is a glam doll whom oozes ‘oomph' and beauty on-screen. Prasanna, after a long time, has got an opportunity to showcase his talent as an antagonist. Though the actor has done justice to his role, the director seem to have failed to utilize his potential to the fullest.
Supporting actors, Kota Srinivas Rao, Naga Babu, Subbu Raju and others have rendered their best in their limited roles.