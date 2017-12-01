 »   »   » Jawaan Movie Review: A Watchable Flick!

Rating: 3.0 /5

The exuberant young horse of the Mega clan, fondly called as Supreme hero, Sai Dharam Tej's Jawaan, has finally hit screens today. After facing continuous failures with Thikka, Winner and Nakshatram, the 31-year-old actor is in quest of a decent hit to bounce back and keep himself in the race.

The trailer and first look poster of Jawaan had offered some positive assurance and indeed had raised the potentials of the movie. Let's check out what Jawaan is all set to offer the audience.



Cast: Sai Dharam Tej, Mehreen Pirzaada, Prasanna, Satyam Rajesh and Kota Srinivasa Rao



Writers: BVS Ravi, Kalyan Varma Dandu, Sai Krishna & Vamsi Balapanuri



Editor: SR Shekar



Cinematography: KV Guhan



Music: S Thaman



Director: BVS Ravi



Producer: Krishna



Story



Jai (Sai Dharam Tej) and Keshav (Prasanna) are childhood buddies. Though good friends, both of them are poles apart as Keshav is seen fascinated towards violence right from his childhood, who eventually join hands with the terrorists while our protagonist, Jai gets a job at DRDO.



On the other side, Keshav plans to steal the Octopus Missile from DRDO and starts the conventional blackmail saga. Keshav threatens Jai about the life security of his family members if Jai fails to help Keshav in his mission. What is Octopus Missile? Would Jai be able to succeed in rescuing his family and nation? What happens to Keshav and his gang of terrorists forms the rest of the plot.

