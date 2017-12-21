 »   »   » MCA (Middle Class Abbayi) Movie Review: NOT A Must Watch!

The darling of box office, Natural Star Nani, is once again back to entertain the audience as MCA (Middle Class Abbayi). Touted to be a family commercial movie, MCA is said to be an entertaining and an engaging flick sticking to the Paisa Vasool formula.

Actors: Nani, Sai Pallavi, Bhumika Chawla, Naresh, Aamani, Vijay, Rajeev Kanakala, Priyadarshi Pullikonda





Music: Devi Sri Prasad



Producer: Dil Raj





Banner: Sri Venkateshwara Creations





Cinematography: Sameer Reddy





Directed By: Venu Sree Ram



Story



Brothers, Nani and Rajeev Kanakala, lead a content and satisfied life together as bachelors. Bhumika enters their lives as Rajeev's wife and Nani's Vadina.



Things start changing as all three enter the next phase of life both directly and laterally. Bhumika's importance, command and authority sidelines Nani which makes him uncomfortable and jittery. This results in minimal friction and conflict between Vadina and Maridhi (sister-in-law & brother-in-law).



To spice up the proceedings, Rajeev is posted to Delhi for training whilst Bhumika gets transferred to Warangal. Rajeev requests his younger brother, Nani, to accompany Bhumika. Nani falls in love with Sai Pallavi in Warangal which opens up another thread of the movie while Bhumika encounters the antagonist in a professional scuffle making it the third thread of the movie.



How will Bhumika tackle the antagonist? Will the relationship between Nani & Bhumika get any better? Has the love chemistry between Nani & Sai Pallavi worked out well?



A pretty straight forward story without much revelations which could eventually be fathomed by the audience.

