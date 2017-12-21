 »   »   » MCA (Middle Class Abbayi) Movie Review: NOT A Must Watch!

The darling of box office, Natural Star Nani, is once again back to entertain the audience as MCA (Middle Class Abbayi). Touted to be a family commercial movie, MCA is said to be an entertaining and an engaging flick sticking to the Paisa Vasool formula.
Actors: Nani, Sai Pallavi, Bhumika Chawla, Naresh, Aamani, Vijay, Rajeev Kanakala, Priyadarshi Pullikonda
Music: Devi Sri Prasad
Producer: Dil Raj
Banner: Sri Venkateshwara Creations
Cinematography: Sameer Reddy
Directed By: Venu Sree Ram
Story
Brothers, Nani and Rajeev Kanakala, lead a content and satisfied life together as bachelors. Bhumika enters their lives as Rajeev's wife and Nani's Vadina.
Things start changing as all three enter the next phase of life both directly and laterally. Bhumika's importance, command and authority sidelines Nani which makes him uncomfortable and jittery. This results in minimal friction and conflict between Vadina and Maridhi (sister-in-law & brother-in-law).
To spice up the proceedings, Rajeev is posted to Delhi for training whilst Bhumika gets transferred to Warangal. Rajeev requests his younger brother, Nani, to accompany Bhumika. Nani falls in love with Sai Pallavi in Warangal which opens up another thread of the movie while Bhumika encounters the antagonist in a professional scuffle making it the third thread of the movie.
How will Bhumika tackle the antagonist? Will the relationship between Nani & Bhumika get any better? Has the love chemistry between Nani & Sai Pallavi worked out well?
A pretty straight forward story without much revelations which could eventually be fathomed by the audience.
Upside & Downside
Upside
Comedy and entertainment quotient in the first half
Dialogues
Nani & Bhumika's Performances
Scripting of Vadina and Maridhi's characterizations
Downside
Plain Songs and not so riveting background music
Predictable second half
Low production values
Performances
Nani, as usual, does excel in his role and impresses one and all with his expressions and timing in MCA. A lot of scenarios which occur in a typical Middle Class Family is showcased in the movie and one could relate to Nani's role.
Post Fidaa, a lot was expected from the talented Sai Pallavi, but the terrific performer ends up in rendering just an average performance. Her characterization is restricted and so is her acting scope.
Bhumika Chawla, after a brief gap, returns to the silver screen of Tollywood with a bang. She is the main highlight of the movie who sweeps away with her elegance and performance. MCA could be an ideal comeback for Bhumika to open her second innings.
Young actor Vijay who has played the role of an antagonist is impressive and ruthless but his characterization is not quite palpable.
Rajeev Kanakala and Priyadarshi Pulikonda are confined to limited roles while other supporting cast are just OK with not so significant roles.
Technical Aspects
MCA was touted to add one more feather in Dil Raju's cap and the movie has made a good pre-release business of close to 30 Cr. However, the production values are not upto Dil Raju's standards and the same is pretty evident in a few parts of the movie.
Dialogues are a highlight of the movie while the direction by Venu Sree Ram has been optimum. But the screenplay treatment in the second half is quite mediocre as it falls flat with much challenges being posed to the Nani-Bhumika combo.
While editing and camerawork are passable, Devi Sri Prasad's songs and background music are quite a let-down considering Nani's previous movies and DSP's brand value.