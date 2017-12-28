 »   »   » Okka Kshanam Movie Review: An Engaging Thriller Which Has A Fresh Concept!

Rating: 3.0 /5

With the trailer of Okka Kshanam and Vi Anand's track record paving a strong foundation for the expectations of the movie, Allu Sirish's Okka Kshanam has finally hit the screens. Has it been successful in winning over the audience? Scroll down to learn more about the offerings from the team of Okka Kshanam.

Actors: Allu Sirish, Surabhi, Srinivas Avasarala, Dasari Arunkumar, Jayaprakash V

Music: Mani Sharma

Producer: Chakri Chigurupati

Banner: Lakshmi Narasimha Entertainments

Cinematography: Sham K Naidu

Directed By: Vi Anand



Story



Allu Sirish and Surabhi fall in love with each other while Srinivas Avasarala and Seerat Kapoor, too, get into a romantic relationship on a different track. As time clocks by, both couples realise that a few similar incidents take place in their respective lives with a possibility of a string of connections. All four decide to visit a professor to learn more about their parallel lives and hit upon a solution. What happens next forms the crux of the story.



Upside & Downside Upside

Vi Anand's storyline

Mani Sharma's background music

Romantic chemistry between the couples

Action choreography

Pre-interval twist

Downside

Initial segment of the first half

Length of the movie (towards the climax)

Performances All the lead actors have done justice to their roles and have stuck to the basic idea of performing to the requirement of the script. The romantic portions have been churned out well and the lead actors were successful in bringing out a sweet emotion through their characters.

Technical Aspects Okka Kshanam is a technically rich movie and rides high on its content and backend work. Mani Sharma scores big time with his background music and songs for this thriller. Sham K Naidu's cinematography and Chota K Prasad's editing are laudable.

It's Vi Anand's screenwriting and execution which stands as the highlight of Okka Kshanam. However, one gets a feeling that the story was more dominant and powerful on papers and the same could have lost its sheen a bit during the execution.



Analysis Okka Kshanam is an engaging thriller which pushes the audience to the edge of their seats. An engaging flick which could be the best movie in Allu Sirish's career, both in terms of quality and commercial aspect. Vi Anand has proved that he is not just a one-time wonder but instead a man who is here to stay for some time.



Final Verdict



Okka Kshanam is undoubtedly a rare, interesting and a fresh concept for the Telugu audience, making it a good watch.