 »   »   » Spyder Movie Review: A Roller Coaster Which Goes Off Track At Places!

With a continual filming of over a year and a half, the much awaited bi-lingual flick of Mahesh Babu & AR Murugadoss is finally out and fans are eager to know as to what the team of Spyder is offering to them.



Cast: Mahesh Babu, S.J. Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, Bharath, RJ Balaji, Priyadarshi, Shaji, Sayajji Shinde and Jayaprakash

Writer: AR Murugadoss



Editor: Sreekar Prasad



Cinematography: Santhosh Shivan



Music: Harris Jayaraj



Producer: NV Prasad, Tagore Madhu & Manjula Swaroop



Director: AR Murugadoss



Spyder Plot: Mahesh Babu plays an Intelligence Bureau officer of the surveillance wing as his motto would be to serve people even if it doesn't fetch any acknowledgement and accolades to him.



Though a man with all goodness and good intent, he eventually bumps into an accidental wrong move through his own software which makes him encounter the antagonist (S.J Surya).



A complete contrasting character from that of the protagonist, the antagonist is evil, destructive and enjoys in the suffering of people.



SJ Suryah's characterization gets elevated by multi-folds during the interval block and his flashback sequences sets up the tempo.



The cat-mouse game continues between Mahesh and Suryah and the dark shades of the duo reminds one of the Dark Knight.



Will the hero be able to nab the psycho killer? What are the severe damages caused by the latter before being nabbed?



One will have to catch the movie in theatres to know the rest of the story.



Upside



Mahesh Babu's charm



SJ Suryah's characterization and performance



Pre-interval Block and flashback episode



Cinematography



Downside



Choreography



Songs which cuts the pace



Loose second half



Patchy CGI and VFX



Abrupt and pale climax



Performances



Mahesh Babu is charming and impressive as always. But one gets a feeling that ARM could have used Mahesh a lot better. In a given space, Mahesh scores over and is indeed an asset to the movie.



SJ Suryah is the show-stealer. He is terrifying and cold. He stays in minds of the people once the movie winds up and hope he would be seen more often on-screen from now.



Rakul is cute but has less amount of screen space. She is good within her scope and her lip sync is near perfect.



Rest of the cast are just okay.



Technical Department



Santhosh Sivan is at his normal best with his good rendition of frames. It's his brand name which is sufficient to mark his quality level. Sreekar's editing is adequate.



Harris Jayaraj's songs are a bit mediocre and doesn't really stick on to the minds of people.



AR Murugadoss starts off with a flyer both through his pen and direction skills in the first half but somehow loses the grip in the second half. The movie falls a bit flat post interval and doesn't quite take off from then.



Verdict



A supposed roller coaster ride which gets off the track at places.



P.S. Don't expect a Ghajini, Thuppakki or a Kaththi!

