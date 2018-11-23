 »   »   »  24 Kisses Review: A Supposed-to-be Bold & Experimental Flick!

Rating: 2.0 /5 Star Cast: Adith Arun, Heebah Patel, Rao Ramesh, Naresh, Ravi Varma Director: Ayodhya Kumar

Of late, Tollywood has been witnessing a bunch of bold and experimental movies after the initial flicks that came up with such a mindset tasted huge success. After Arjun Reddy's colossal success, RX 100 too followed the same suite and replicated similar success. Now, 24 Kisses is in the same line of the other two movies and it's to be seen whether 24 Kisses will make it three in a row.

The movie opens with Anand (Adith Arun) narrating his love story to a doctor (Rao Ramesh). Anand, a children's film-maker happens to meet a mass communication student, Srilakshmi (Hebbah Patel). As expected, both develop a strong mutual liking and thus, end up falling in love with each other. Srilakshmi and Anand kiss each other as and when they meet in order to justify the movie's title and the bold theme depicted by the director. The couple head to Goa to spice up their romantic quotient while it is at this juncture that Srilakshmi realizes and confronts Anand for having multiple physical relationship with girls. What happens later has been narrated in 24 Kisses.

Probably, the director had a different perspective about the overall script and the movie, especially during the time of its writing. But, the movie has quite fizzled out at the execution point. Director Ayodhya Kumar's supposed-to-be brave attempt isn't a convincing delivery of a formidable package as the movie beats around the bush with a pointless theme and flat narration. Though technical departments ranging from music, editing to cinematography are at an adequate level, the core point of the movie kind of lets down the remaining work.

It so appears that the idea of churning out a bold movie was more the priority than delivering a good story backed with a strong screenplay.

Performances are okay considering the magnitude of the flick as both Hebbah Patel and Adith Arun have done justice to their roles. Senior actors, Rao Ramesh, Naresh and others are at their usual best.

The interest and anticipation generated by the movie before its release aren't quite maintained at the same level and hence, 24 Kisses ends up as a disappointment.