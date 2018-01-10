 »   »   » Agnyaathavaasi Movie Review: Only For Pawan Kalyan Fans

Rating: 2.5 /5

The D-day is here for all the Powerstar fans across the globe. The most expected movie has been welcomed with open arms and an arousing reception from the audience. Agynaathavaasi has started its hunt at the box office for some huge numbers, but it is to be known whether the movie has sufficient content to impress one and all. Let's check out the same.

Actors: Pawan Kalyan, Keerthi Suresh, Anu Emannuel, Aadi Pinisetty, Boman Irani, Kushbu Sundar, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Ajay

Producer: S Radha Krishnan

Music: Anirudh Ravichander

Cinematography: V. Manikandan

Directed By: Trivikram Srinivas



Story



The movie starts with the deaths of a father-son duo in two separate incidents which uncover them as top brass industrialists, Govinda Bhargav (Boman Irani) and Mohan Bhargav of AB groups. Indrani Bhargav (Khushbu Sundar) seeks assistance from the protagonist (Pawan Kalyan) who would step into the AB groups as Balasubramaniam, a supposed personal assistant to one of the board directors (Murali Sharma).



The movie runs on how Balasubramaniam discovers the motive and people behind the suspicious murders of the Bhargav duo with Indrani's assistance.



Who is Balasubramaniam in real? What connection would he have with the Bhargavs? Who and what are the reasons for the execution of Bhargav duo? What does AB stand for, forms the rest of the movie.



All these questions gets answered at a staged level in the movie.

