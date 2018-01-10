 »   »   » Agnyaathavaasi Movie Review: Only For Pawan Kalyan Fans

The D-day is here for all the Powerstar fans across the globe. The most expected movie has been welcomed with open arms and an arousing reception from the audience. Agynaathavaasi has started its hunt at the box office for some huge numbers, but it is to be known whether the movie has sufficient content to impress one and all. Let's check out the same.
Actors: Pawan Kalyan, Keerthi Suresh, Anu Emannuel, Aadi Pinisetty, Boman Irani, Kushbu Sundar, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Ajay
Producer: S Radha Krishnan
Music: Anirudh Ravichander
Cinematography: V. Manikandan
Directed By: Trivikram Srinivas
Story
The movie starts with the deaths of a father-son duo in two separate incidents which uncover them as top brass industrialists, Govinda Bhargav (Boman Irani) and Mohan Bhargav of AB groups. Indrani Bhargav (Khushbu Sundar) seeks assistance from the protagonist (Pawan Kalyan) who would step into the AB groups as Balasubramaniam, a supposed personal assistant to one of the board directors (Murali Sharma).
The movie runs on how Balasubramaniam discovers the motive and people behind the suspicious murders of the Bhargav duo with Indrani's assistance.
Who is Balasubramaniam in real? What connection would he have with the Bhargavs? Who and what are the reasons for the execution of Bhargav duo? What does AB stand for, forms the rest of the movie.
All these questions gets answered at a staged level in the movie.
Upside & Downside
Upside
Pawan Kalyan's Screen Presence
Rich Production Values
Anirudh's Background Music
Rao Ramesh's Comedy
Trivikram's Dialogues
Interval Block
Downside
Weak Storyline
Lacklustre Screenplay
No Hero Elevation Scenes
Unappealing Antagonist
Performances
Even before the release of the movie, one could easily bet on Powerstar's charisma and screen presence. He is arguably one of the assets of the flick as he could be seen in almost every frame of the movie and with a bang.
However, he could have been used to the fullest of his capacity much similar to his earlier flicks with Trvikram Srinivas. His comical and effeminate body language which is supposed to invoke laughter tends to go overboard over a period of time.
Keerthi Suresh and Anu Emmanuel are there to provide the glam doll image throughout the movie without strong characterizations.
Aadhi Pinnisetty as the antagonist is ineffective and mediocre. Rao Ramesh and Murali Sharma as Varma-Sharma tickles the funny bone.
Khushbu Sundar is good while Boman Irani comes and disappears in a whisker.
Technical Aspects
Cinematography by V.Manikandan is one of the few highlights of the flick which captivates the attention of the audience throughout the movie while the editing is adequate.
The fights could have been orchestrated much superior and better suiting the fan base and image of Powerstar.
Trivikram Srinivas, who has set his bar quite high with his previous movies, seem to have slipped a bit with
Agnyaathavaasi's screenplay and direction. Though he scores high with dialogues, his screenwriting and execution are a bit of a nose-dive this time around. Lack of hero elevation scenes could be termed as one major blow keeping the commercial aspect of the movie in mind.
Though there are a series of Plan B's to win over various situations in the movie, there seem to be nothing in real to woo the audience.