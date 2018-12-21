 »   »   »  Anthariksham 9000 KMPH: This Different Attempt Has Its Own Share Of Ups And Downs!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Satya Dev, Srinivas Avasarala Director: Sankalp Reddy

With a promising trailer and a confident team, Sankalp Reddy's Anthariksham 9000 KMPH has hit the screens today (December 21, 2018) amidst stiff competitions from many movies across different industries. The movie has been tagged as a space movie which would evoke excitement and anticipation amongst the general audience. It needs to be seen whether the movie does justice to movie lovers.

Mihira, a satellite loses track in the space which causes panic and chaos in the space research centre in Andhra Pradesh as they worry that the communication networks would black out across the world. This is where the hero's character is introduced as the research team decides to get back Dev (Varun Tej) into the team to fix Mihira. At the same time, Dev has a past as well.

While the need of the hour is to fix Mihira as it is in danger of colliding with another satellite, Dev is hell-bent on not getting into the task and finally, he is convinced for the task. He gets on board with Riya (Aditi Rao) and two other astronauts in space and are almost successful in the mission. But, they run into a small issue and are left with just 3 minutes to fix the issue. What happens ahead has been narrated in Anthariksham 9000 KMPH. It also answers a few more questions.

While Sankalp Reddy deserves a huge thumbs-up for coming up with such a concept, the effort that he has put in and the genre that he has chosen, it somehow appears that the movie as an entire package isn't as entertaining & convincing as it was perceived to be. There are definitely few scenes which would put the audiences at the edge of their seats.

VFX for the movie's budget is indeed good but overall, it is pretty average. The screenplay could bore the audience at parts as the flick gets a bit predictable. Rest of the technical department have chipped in with their parts at a decent level.

Varun Tej is improving with each movie and Anthariksham 9000 KMPH is a testimonial to the same. His expressions, body language and performance are commendable and so is Aditi's performance. Lavanya & Srinivas are equally good.

Final Verdict

A commendable attempt which could have been even better for a fantastic experience. Not a must watch product.