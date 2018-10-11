 »   »   »  Aravinda Sametha Review: This Jr NTR Starrer Makes For A Solid Watch

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Director:

Last year, the charming Jr NTR became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when the much-hyped Jai Lava Kusa opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received rave reviews from all corners. Directed by Bobby, the film was an action-drama and featured the 'Young Tiger' in a triple role. The film proved to be a perfect gift from the fans and helped Jr NTR showcase his abilities to the fullest.

Now, Jr NTR is back in town with his latest release Aravinda Sametha. The film hit the screens today (October 11, 2018) and it's a crucial release for the actor. So, has it been able to live up to the expectations? Let us find out.

Aravinda Sametha revolves around the rivalry between two factions and highlights how it affects the life of the protagonist. The plot is effective despite being too simple. The impact of the plot is enhanced because of some effective writing. Trivikram Srinivas' screenplay relies heavily on 'showing' rather than 'telling' and this results in an engaging experience.

The scenes involving Jr NTR and Sunil have come out well and work courtesy the chemistry between the two. The mythological references too blend with the narrative and up the film's mass connect big time. Jr NTR's entry scene is quite effective and bears testimony to Trivikram's abilities as a director.

Aravinda Sametha also features a nice blend of funny sequences and intense ones. This helps it satisfy the needs of the fans.

Jr NTR executes his role to perfection. His intensity in the action scenes is arguably the biggest USP of the film. He has done a reasonably good job in the romantic scenes as well and proved that versatility is his middle name.

Pooja Hegde, who became a popular name in Tollywood thanks to Duvvada Jagannadham, has done a decent job in Aravinda Sametha. Her dubbing is not perfect, however, it adds a new dimension to her performance. Eesha delivers an okay performance and manages to hold her own.

Jagapathi Babu's good and his intense look is the highlight of his performance. The veteran proves his calibre yet again. Sunil too is adequate.

SS Thaman's songs gel well with the film and enhance its entertainment quotient. The solid background score does a good job of enhancing the recall value associated with some of the scenes.

Aravinda Sametha is a compelling film that lives up to the expectations. It is bound to click with Jr NTR's die-hard fans.