 »   »   » Awe Movie Review: An ‘Awe’some Experience!

Story

The story of the flick revolves around a wannabe couple, a chef, a dope attic, a woman and a hopeful time traveller. Much similar to the lines of Chandamama Kadhalu, Awe runs on a thread of multiple individual short stories narrated independently, but eventually form a connecting point between one another at some point of the time.

But the biggest takeaway of Awe is the elimination of monotony with respect to characterization and situation build-up which are not just forced for flavours in screenplay, but instead introduces different dimensions making the entire movie an excellent watch.

Upside

Few messages to the society

Nani & Ravi Teja's voice-overs for the Fish and Tree respectively

Cinematography, Art Direction and Music

Performances from the lead cast

Story, Screenplay & Direction

Almost every aspect of the movie

Downside

The concept might be a complex one for few B/C audience

Limited audience pull

Performances

There is nothing much to swoon over individual performances from the lead cast as every actor owns an equal share of applause for their contribution of effortless & flawless performances, meeting the demands of the director.

Technical Aspects

Mark K Robin's background music is in line with the screenplay and provides a great value proposition to the movie. Karthik's cinematography is an eye-candy experience while Nani as a producer, has been seen as a one liberal guy meeting the requirements.

It is Prasanth Varma who steals the show right from the word go till the time it is all curtains down. He is surely the next big thing with sufficient stuff in T-town. Be it his storyline, penning of screenplay or wielding the megaphone, Prasanth has scored a distinction in his debut and has treated the audience with a unique feast.

Final Verdict

Go, catch up with this AWEsome Experience!