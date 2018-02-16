 »   »   » Awe Movie Review: An ‘Awe’some Experience!

Tollywood, of late has been witnessing a bunch of young and talented directors foraying into the industry with formidable scripts. Be it Sandeep Vanga of Arjun Reddy fame, the creator of The Ghazi Attack, Sankalp Reddy, or Tharun Bhasckar who filmed Pelli Choopulu - all these young brigade of talents proved that substance scores over style.
To join the bandwagon of extreme ability is Prasanth Varma, who has already proved his calibre in choosing an experimental line for his newly released flick, Awe, post the release of the movie's theatrical trailer. Awe, which has hit screens today has been bankrolled by Natural Star Nani Costume Designer, Prashanti Tipimeni.
Actors: Kajal Agarwal, Nithya Menen, Regina Cassandra, Eesha Rebba, Srinivas Avasarala, Murali Sharma, Rohini, Priyadarshi Pullikonda, Nani (Voiceover), Ravi Teja (Voiceover)
Directed By: Prasanth Varma
Producer: Nani & Prashanti Tipimeni
Banner: Wall Poster Cinema
Music: Mark K Robin
Cinematography: Karthik Ghattamaneni
Story
The story of the flick revolves around a wannabe couple, a chef, a dope attic, a woman and a hopeful time traveller. Much similar to the lines of Chandamama Kadhalu, Awe runs on a thread of multiple individual short stories narrated independently, but eventually form a connecting point between one another at some point of the time.
But the biggest takeaway of Awe is the elimination of monotony with respect to characterization and situation build-up which are not just forced for flavours in screenplay, but instead introduces different dimensions making the entire movie an excellent watch.
Upside
Few messages to the society
Nani & Ravi Teja's voice-overs for the Fish and Tree respectively
Cinematography, Art Direction and Music
Performances from the lead cast
Story, Screenplay & Direction
Almost every aspect of the movie
Downside
The concept might be a complex one for few B/C audience
Limited audience pull
Performances
There is nothing much to swoon over individual performances from the lead cast as every actor owns an equal share of applause for their contribution of effortless & flawless performances, meeting the demands of the director.
Technical Aspects
Mark K Robin's background music is in line with the screenplay and provides a great value proposition to the movie. Karthik's cinematography is an eye-candy experience while Nani as a producer, has been seen as a one liberal guy meeting the requirements.
It is Prasanth Varma who steals the show right from the word go till the time it is all curtains down. He is surely the next big thing with sufficient stuff in T-town. Be it his storyline, penning of screenplay or wielding the megaphone, Prasanth has scored a distinction in his debut and has treated the audience with a unique feast.
Final Verdict
Go, catch up with this AWEsome Experience!