 »   »   » Bharat Ane Nenu Review: Mahesh Babu Comes Up With A Fascinating Movie!

Story

Bharat Ram (Mahesh Babu), returns from London to pay homage to his deceased father, Raghav Raju (R. Sarathkumar). He is then asked to take over the Chief Minister's mantle by Varadaraju (Prakash Raj), party head and friend of Raghav Raju.



Bharat realizes that there are a series of things disoriented in the state of Andhra Pradhesh and hence, decides to streamline all of them. Bharat falls in love with Vasumathi (Kiara Advani) which turns mutual at some point. Political cloud force them to part ways and a string of certain hurdles encounter the young minister during his journey.







Upside & Downside

Upside



Mahesh Babu's Charisma



Tinge of Romance



Story Line & Execution by Siva



Songs and Background Music



Art Direction & Production Values



Downside



Lack of Comedy Elements



Second Half Narration



Placement of Vasumathi Song



Performances

Mahesh Babu is undoubtedly the priced asset of the movie. He is slick, stylish and commanding as the uber cool chief minister. His intensity and base voice steals thunder and it's a total feast time for Babu's fans.



Kiara is ravishing and compliments Mahesh totally onscreen. She could be the next heroine to be in demand in the town.



Prakash Raj as the party leader is terrific and commands immense screen presence. R. Sarathkumar as Bharat's father appears and vanishes in a jiffy.



Ravishankar is visible for not more than 4-5 scenes, but he impresses in all of them. Posani Krishna Murali is at his usual best.



Rest of the cast has rendered justice to their roles.







Technical Aspects

Art Direction is one of the major highlights of the flick. Suresh Selvarajan deserves equal applause in parallel with the director for creating the latter's vision into reality. The assembly set erected by him and his team is just breath taking as even the real assembly might look pale in front this imitation.



Cinematography by Ravi Chandran and Tirru, throughout the flick, runs as one's eyes and not as camera. The swift changing of lighting and colour tone, especially between the serious part of the subject and during lighter vein is commendable.



When the run time of a certain movie is exceedingly high, editing plays a pivotal role and the job has to be accurate to avoid boredom. Sreekar's editing is top notch which suffices the requirement. Sequences zip past one after the other with swift cuts without the audiences undergo feel any lag throughout the movie.



Devi Sri Prasad is probably in his honeymoon phase. All that he touched has turned into gold and Bharat Ane Nenu is no exception. Background Music is emotional, intense and generates goosebumps and songs are already chartbusters, which are ruling the roost. Vacchadayyo Saami and Bharat Ane Nenu theme song stand out, both as an audio and with its visuals as well.



Koratala Siva, who is known to blend emotion, message and social concerne at right proportions in his movies, has comeback with the same formula this time around as well. His writing is immaculate and it seems like he has the art of gauging the pulse of the audience. However, the second part of the movie seems to be dipping in momentum as compared to the initial half.



His focus and concentration on burning issues such as education, traffic rules and development of rural areas are commendable and the same has been captured to perfection.





