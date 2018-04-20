 »   »   » Bharat Ane Nenu Review: Mahesh Babu Comes Up With A Fascinating Movie!

Related Articles
- Bharat Ane Nenu Bahiranga Sabha Highlights
- Farhan Akhtar Makes His Telugu Singing Debut For Superstar Mahesh Babu!
- DVV Danayya's Special Request To Koratala Siva
- Bharat Ane Nenu Teaser: Mahesh Babu's Outing As A Chief Minister
- Rangasthalam Surpasses Srimanthudu’s Record, Celebrities Shower Praises!
- UPDATE! Details Of Jr NTR-Trivikram Film, Bharat Ane Nenu’s Jaw-dropping Deal & Other Tollywood News
- CLASH AVERTED! Bharat Ane Nenu & Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India Move Aside For Kaala!
- Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu To Be Delayed!
- Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Delayed; Bharat Ane Nenu Postponed!
- Nandi Awards 2014-2016: The Complete List Of Winners Is Here!
- Spyder Box Office: Final Worldwide Collections
- Producer Bunny Vasu Miffed With Bharat Ane Nenu Producer?
- A New Rule By Telugu Film Distributors To Safeguard Themselves!
This summer has started off with a bang in Tollywood and the momentum is expected to continue with the much anticipated release of Prince Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu. Having suffered back-to-back disasters in the form of Brahmotsavam & Spyder, one of the top two stars of T-town is all set to come back with a bang this time around.
Director Koratala Siva could well be his lucky mascot for the said operation as the former boasts of 100% success rate till date. With Siva's in-depth and entangling writing complimented by Mahesh's subtle performance, will Bharat Ane Nenu, walk away with all the honours?
Actors: Mahesh Babu, Kiara Advani, Prakash Raj, R. Sarathkumar, Rama Prabha, Devaraj, Aamani, Sithara, Posani Krishna Murali, Devadas Kanakala, P. Ravishankar, Rao Ramesh, Ajay, Brahmaji
Music: Devi Sri Prasad
Producer: DVV Danayya
Banner: DVV Entertainments
Cinematography: Ravi K Chandran & Tirru
Directed By: Koratala Siva
Story
Bharat Ram (Mahesh Babu), returns from London to pay homage to his deceased father, Raghav Raju (R. Sarathkumar). He is then asked to take over the Chief Minister's mantle by Varadaraju (Prakash Raj), party head and friend of Raghav Raju.
Bharat realizes that there are a series of things disoriented in the state of Andhra Pradhesh and hence, decides to streamline all of them. Bharat falls in love with Vasumathi (Kiara Advani) which turns mutual at some point. Political cloud force them to part ways and a string of certain hurdles encounter the young minister during his journey.
Upside & Downside
Upside
Mahesh Babu's Charisma
Tinge of Romance
Story Line & Execution by Siva
Songs and Background Music
Art Direction & Production Values
Downside
Lack of Comedy Elements
Second Half Narration
Placement of Vasumathi Song
Performances
Mahesh Babu is undoubtedly the priced asset of the movie. He is slick, stylish and commanding as the uber cool chief minister. His intensity and base voice steals thunder and it's a total feast time for Babu's fans.
Kiara is ravishing and compliments Mahesh totally onscreen. She could be the next heroine to be in demand in the town.
Prakash Raj as the party leader is terrific and commands immense screen presence. R. Sarathkumar as Bharat's father appears and vanishes in a jiffy.
Ravishankar is visible for not more than 4-5 scenes, but he impresses in all of them. Posani Krishna Murali is at his usual best.
Rest of the cast has rendered justice to their roles.
Technical Aspects
Art Direction is one of the major highlights of the flick. Suresh Selvarajan deserves equal applause in parallel with the director for creating the latter's vision into reality. The assembly set erected by him and his team is just breath taking as even the real assembly might look pale in front this imitation.
Cinematography by Ravi Chandran and Tirru, throughout the flick, runs as one's eyes and not as camera. The swift changing of lighting and colour tone, especially between the serious part of the subject and during lighter vein is commendable.
When the run time of a certain movie is exceedingly high, editing plays a pivotal role and the job has to be accurate to avoid boredom. Sreekar's editing is top notch which suffices the requirement. Sequences zip past one after the other with swift cuts without the audiences undergo feel any lag throughout the movie.
Devi Sri Prasad is probably in his honeymoon phase. All that he touched has turned into gold and Bharat Ane Nenu is no exception. Background Music is emotional, intense and generates goosebumps and songs are already chartbusters, which are ruling the roost. Vacchadayyo Saami and Bharat Ane Nenu theme song stand out, both as an audio and with its visuals as well.
Koratala Siva, who is known to blend emotion, message and social concerne at right proportions in his movies, has comeback with the same formula this time around as well. His writing is immaculate and it seems like he has the art of gauging the pulse of the audience. However, the second part of the movie seems to be dipping in momentum as compared to the initial half.
His focus and concentration on burning issues such as education, traffic rules and development of rural areas are commendable and the same has been captured to perfection.
Final Verdict
Bharat Ram a.k.a Mahesh Babu keeps up the promise.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.