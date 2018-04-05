English
 »   »   » Chal Mohan Ranga Review: A Decent Summer Entertainer!

Chal Mohan Ranga Review: A Decent Summer Entertainer!

Posted By: Mayur Javali
Subscribe to Filmibeat
Rating:
3.0/5

With Rangasthalam wave still going strong in the Telugu States and the USA, yet another movie amidst anticipation is hitting the screens today(Apr 5, 2018). Jayam hero, Nithiin's 25th movie under Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's PK Creative Works being aided by Trivikram Srinivas's writing, Chal Mohan Ranga, is all set to impress the audience.

Chal Mohan Ranga (U): Book Your Tickets Right Away!

The advance booking in the said territories have been vastly impressive and one can expect another summer treat this time around.

Actors: Nithiin, Megha Akash, Rao Ramesh, Madhunandan, Pragathi, Naresh, Rohini Hattangadi, Prabhas Srinu, Lissy

Directed By: Krishna Chaitanya

Producer: Trivikram Srinivas, Pawan Kalyan, Sudhakar Reddy

Music: S Thaman

Banner: PK Creative Works & Shresth Movie Banner

Cinematography: Natarajan Subramanian (Natty)

Story

Nithiin (Mohan) and Megha Akash (Megha) happen to meet in the US during a winter and fall in love with each other. As expected in any love story based flicks, the duo usually part ways and the same happens between Mohan and Megha during summer. While Mohan is seen lurching from the break-up, Megha on the other hand is seen caught in the ambiguity and contemplates whether breaking up was the right thing. She looks forward for some indications to testify her decision.

Why would Mohan and Megha break up? Will they get back eventually? These form the rest of the plot.

Upside & Downside

Upside

Witty dialogues

Entertaining first half

Natty's cinematography

Production qualities

Downside

Age old story

Flat narration


Performances

Performances by both Nithiin and Megha as the leads, are appealing and the duo have rendered justice to their roles. Though there could be nothing phenomenal to brag about the leads, one cannot brush aside their above par rendition.

The rest of the cast have added weightage to the movie through their roles.


Technical Aspects

Natty's cinematography is one of the major highlights of the flick as Chal Mohan Ranga, is extensively shot in the US. His visuals are eye-catching and captivating with certain emotional quotient as well. S Thaman, who is on a roll this year, has yet again struck the mark.

Story by Trivikram Srinivas, though is routine, gives a feel-good experience to the audience.

Dialogues and execution by Krishna Chaitanya have been neatly impressive. It's the screenplay which takes the audience through an entertaining journey with humorous first half and an engaging second half. One feels a standard Trivikram Srinivas mark in Krishna's dialogues which could imply the influence of the former on the latter.



Final Verdict

A decent summer entertainer. Have fun this weekend!

Chal Mohan Ranga
Read more about: chal mohan ranga
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat