 »   »   » Chal Mohan Ranga Review: A Decent Summer Entertainer!

Story

Nithiin (Mohan) and Megha Akash (Megha) happen to meet in the US during a winter and fall in love with each other. As expected in any love story based flicks, the duo usually part ways and the same happens between Mohan and Megha during summer. While Mohan is seen lurching from the break-up, Megha on the other hand is seen caught in the ambiguity and contemplates whether breaking up was the right thing. She looks forward for some indications to testify her decision.



Why would Mohan and Megha break up? Will they get back eventually? These form the rest of the plot.



Upside & Downside

Upside



Witty dialogues



Entertaining first half



Natty's cinematography



Production qualities



Downside



Age old story



Flat narration







Performances

Performances by both Nithiin and Megha as the leads, are appealing and the duo have rendered justice to their roles. Though there could be nothing phenomenal to brag about the leads, one cannot brush aside their above par rendition.



The rest of the cast have added weightage to the movie through their roles.







Technical Aspects

Natty's cinematography is one of the major highlights of the flick as Chal Mohan Ranga, is extensively shot in the US. His visuals are eye-catching and captivating with certain emotional quotient as well. S Thaman, who is on a roll this year, has yet again struck the mark.



Story by Trivikram Srinivas, though is routine, gives a feel-good experience to the audience.



Dialogues and execution by Krishna Chaitanya have been neatly impressive. It's the screenplay which takes the audience through an entertaining journey with humorous first half and an engaging second half. One feels a standard Trivikram Srinivas mark in Krishna's dialogues which could imply the influence of the former on the latter.





