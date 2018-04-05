 »   »   » Chal Mohan Ranga Review: A Decent Summer Entertainer!

With Rangasthalam wave still going strong in the Telugu States and the USA, yet another movie amidst anticipation is hitting the screens today(Apr 5, 2018). Jayam hero, Nithiin's 25th movie under Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's PK Creative Works being aided by Trivikram Srinivas's writing, Chal Mohan Ranga, is all set to impress the audience.
The advance booking in the said territories have been vastly impressive and one can expect another summer treat this time around.
Actors: Nithiin, Megha Akash, Rao Ramesh, Madhunandan, Pragathi, Naresh, Rohini Hattangadi, Prabhas Srinu, Lissy
Directed By: Krishna Chaitanya
Producer: Trivikram Srinivas, Pawan Kalyan, Sudhakar Reddy
Music: S Thaman
Banner: PK Creative Works & Shresth Movie Banner
Cinematography: Natarajan Subramanian (Natty)
Story
Nithiin (Mohan) and Megha Akash (Megha) happen to meet in the US during a winter and fall in love with each other. As expected in any love story based flicks, the duo usually part ways and the same happens between Mohan and Megha during summer. While Mohan is seen lurching from the break-up, Megha on the other hand is seen caught in the ambiguity and contemplates whether breaking up was the right thing. She looks forward for some indications to testify her decision.
Why would Mohan and Megha break up? Will they get back eventually? These form the rest of the plot.
Upside & Downside
Upside
Witty dialogues
Entertaining first half
Natty's cinematography
Production qualities
Downside
Age old story
Flat narration
Performances
Performances by both Nithiin and Megha as the leads, are appealing and the duo have rendered justice to their roles. Though there could be nothing phenomenal to brag about the leads, one cannot brush aside their above par rendition.
The rest of the cast have added weightage to the movie through their roles.
Technical Aspects
Natty's cinematography is one of the major highlights of the flick as Chal Mohan Ranga, is extensively shot in the US. His visuals are eye-catching and captivating with certain emotional quotient as well. S Thaman, who is on a roll this year, has yet again struck the mark.
Story by Trivikram Srinivas, though is routine, gives a feel-good experience to the audience.
Dialogues and execution by Krishna Chaitanya have been neatly impressive. It's the screenplay which takes the audience through an entertaining journey with humorous first half and an engaging second half. One feels a standard Trivikram Srinivas mark in Krishna's dialogues which could imply the influence of the former on the latter.
Final Verdict
A decent summer entertainer. Have fun this weekend!
