 »   »   »  Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi Review: A Fresh Movie That Imparts A Good Feel!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Vishwak, Anisha Ambrose, Sai Sushanth, Abhinav Gomatam, Venkatesh Kakumanu Director: Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam

After a sensational debut with Pelli Choopulu, the young and promising director, Tharun Bhaskar is back with yet another interesting title and movie, Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi. A lot of expectations riding on the movie and the movie has managed to grab a sizeable theatre share too. Let's check if the same impresses the audience with its quality content.

Actors: Vishwak Sen, Sai Sushanth, Abhinav Gomatham, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Anisha Ambrose



Directed By: Tharun Bhasckar



Producer: D. Suresh Babu



Banner: Suresh Productions



Music: Vivek Sagar



Story



Four highly ambitious yet unsuccessful childhood friends test waters in short film-making with umpteen amount of obstacles and failures in materializing their dream. Their perseverance and grit enable them to go on and on which forms the core plot of the movie.



The overall difficulties faced by them during the journey and whether the team be successful eventually forms the rest of the plot.



Upside



Tharun's unconventional story-telling format



Realistic & rusty making



Boozing scene



Natural dialogues



Downside



Slow paced narration



Not appealing to all sections of audience



Songs



Performances



All the four young actors have rendered total justice to their characterization and it so appears that it's just fresh from their respective lives.



The urban youth audience can co-relate to many scenes which pulls in decent number of audience to theatres due to this factor. Rest of the cast is good without any negatives.



Performances based on the script rather than stitching a script for casting is the order of the day and Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi has just proven the same.



Technical Aspects



After proving his mettle with Pelli Choopulu, Tharun Bhaskcar has once again stamped that he isn't just a one-time wonder. Though the screen moves at a snail pace, one needs guts to make an unconventional flick with newbies in Telugu. He has scored there big time.



His writing is his big asset though one can draw some references with the English flick, Hangover, at places.



The editing and cinematography have gone hand in hand with the direction and they have added handy weightage to the overall product.



Music by Vivek Sagar is quite a let-down in Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi as songs doesn't linger in one's ears after the movie ends. Production values are adequate considering the scale of the movie.



Final Verdict



A fresh movie that imparts a good feel.