English
 »   »   »  Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi Review: A Fresh Movie That Imparts A Good Feel!

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi Review: A Fresh Movie That Imparts A Good Feel!

Posted By: Mayur Javali
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Rating:
    3.0/5
    Star Cast: Vishwak, Anisha Ambrose, Sai Sushanth, Abhinav Gomatam, Venkatesh Kakumanu
    Director: Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam

    After a sensational debut with Pelli Choopulu, the young and promising director, Tharun Bhaskar is back with yet another interesting title and movie, Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi. A lot of expectations riding on the movie and the movie has managed to grab a sizeable theatre share too. Let's check if the same impresses the audience with its quality content.

    Actors: Vishwak Sen, Sai Sushanth, Abhinav Gomatham, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Anisha Ambrose

    Directed By: Tharun Bhasckar

    Producer: D. Suresh Babu

    Banner: Suresh Productions

    Music: Vivek Sagar

    Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi Review: A Fresh Movie That Imparts A Good Feel

    Story

    Four highly ambitious yet unsuccessful childhood friends test waters in short film-making with umpteen amount of obstacles and failures in materializing their dream. Their perseverance and grit enable them to go on and on which forms the core plot of the movie.

    The overall difficulties faced by them during the journey and whether the team be successful eventually forms the rest of the plot.

    Upside

    Tharun's unconventional story-telling format

    Realistic & rusty making

    Boozing scene

    Natural dialogues

    Downside

    Slow paced narration

    Not appealing to all sections of audience

    Songs

    Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi Review: A Fresh Movie That Imparts A Good Feel

    Performances

    All the four young actors have rendered total justice to their characterization and it so appears that it's just fresh from their respective lives.

    The urban youth audience can co-relate to many scenes which pulls in decent number of audience to theatres due to this factor. Rest of the cast is good without any negatives.

    Performances based on the script rather than stitching a script for casting is the order of the day and Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi has just proven the same.

    Technical Aspects

    After proving his mettle with Pelli Choopulu, Tharun Bhaskcar has once again stamped that he isn't just a one-time wonder. Though the screen moves at a snail pace, one needs guts to make an unconventional flick with newbies in Telugu. He has scored there big time.

    His writing is his big asset though one can draw some references with the English flick, Hangover, at places.

    The editing and cinematography have gone hand in hand with the direction and they have added handy weightage to the overall product. 

    Music by Vivek Sagar is quite a let-down in Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi as songs doesn't linger in one's ears after the movie ends. Production values are adequate considering the scale of the movie.

    Final Verdict

    A fresh movie that imparts a good feel.

    Read more about: ee nagaraniki emaindi
    Story first published: Friday, June 29, 2018, 16:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 29, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue