 »   »   » Gayatri Movie Review: Tests Your Patience

Dialogue King Manchu Mohan Babu returns to the silver screen after a brief gap, with Gayatri. This movie also marks the on-screen combination of the real life father-son duo, Mohan Babu and Manchu Vishnu.
Actors: Manchu Mohan Babu, Manchu Vishnu, Shriya Saran, Anasuya, Brahmanandam
Directed By: RR Madhan
Music: S Thaman
Producer: Manchu Mohan Babu
Banner: Sri Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures
Story
Dasari Sivaji (Mohan Babu) is a stage artist by profession and a do-gooder as a person. He runs Sarada Sadan to help destitute children and involves himself in social service activities. In a certain situation, Sivaji rescues a girl who happens to be his daughter. He then realizes that he was separated from his daughter, who then sets himself out to seek revenge on the culprits.
Upside & Downside
Upside
Mohan Babu's Stellar Performance
Few Dialogues
Downside
Mediocre Screenplay Treatment
Slow Narrative
1990's Story
Performances - Mohan Babu
Manchu Mohan Babu once again proves as to why he is referred as the Dialogue King of Tollywood. His delivery, expressions and performance marks authority on the legendary actor's acting skills and supremacy. His negative shade characterization grabs the attention of the audience.
Performances - Manchu Vishnu, Shriya Saran & Others
Manchu Vishnu is good in his limited role while Shriya Saran adds one additional name to the star cast without adding huge value quotient to the movie.
Performances from Kota Srinivas Rao, Tanikella Bharani, Brahmanandam and Ali give a little extra push to the movie.
Technical Aspects
Gayatri is a simple movie with a decent level of production value. S Thaman's fails to impress with his songs and background music as they do not seem to gel well with the movie. The cinematography work from Sarvesh Murari is on the brighter side.
The dialogues doesn't quite engage the audience and the screenplay falls flat and gets way too predictable. As the sequences unfold, the movie starts testing the patience level of audience.
Final Verdict
Gayatri - a disappointment!