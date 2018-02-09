 »   »   » Gayatri Movie Review: Tests Your Patience

Gayatri Movie Review: Tests Your Patience

By: Mayur Javali
Subscribe to Filmibeat
Rating:
2.0/5

Dialogue King Manchu Mohan Babu returns to the silver screen after a brief gap, with Gayatri. This movie also marks the on-screen combination of the real life father-son duo, Mohan Babu and Manchu Vishnu.

Gayatri (U/A): Book Your Tickets Right Away!

Actors: Manchu Mohan Babu, Manchu Vishnu, Shriya Saran, Anasuya, Brahmanandam

Directed By: RR Madhan

Music: S Thaman

Producer: Manchu Mohan Babu

Banner: Sri Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures

Story

Dasari Sivaji (Mohan Babu) is a stage artist by profession and a do-gooder as a person. He runs Sarada Sadan to help destitute children and involves himself in social service activities. In a certain situation, Sivaji rescues a girl who happens to be his daughter. He then realizes that he was separated from his daughter, who then sets himself out to seek revenge on the culprits.

Upside & Downside

Upside

Mohan Babu's Stellar Performance
Few Dialogues

Downside

Mediocre Screenplay Treatment
Slow Narrative
1990's Story


Performances - Mohan Babu

Manchu Mohan Babu once again proves as to why he is referred as the Dialogue King of Tollywood. His delivery, expressions and performance marks authority on the legendary actor's acting skills and supremacy. His negative shade characterization grabs the attention of the audience.

Performances - Manchu Vishnu, Shriya Saran & Others

Manchu Vishnu is good in his limited role while Shriya Saran adds one additional name to the star cast without adding huge value quotient to the movie.

Performances from Kota Srinivas Rao, Tanikella Bharani, Brahmanandam and Ali give a little extra push to the movie.


Technical Aspects

Gayatri is a simple movie with a decent level of production value. S Thaman's fails to impress with his songs and background music as they do not seem to gel well with the movie. The cinematography work from Sarvesh Murari is on the brighter side.

The dialogues doesn't quite engage the audience and the screenplay falls flat and gets way too predictable. As the sequences unfold, the movie starts testing the patience level of audience.


Final Verdict

Gayatri - a disappointment!

Gayatri
Read more about: gayathri, Shriya Saran
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat